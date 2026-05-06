A date night concert for free? Every Thursday in May

What's a "dynamic duo?" You might think of a pianist and a soloist; or you might think of two powerhouse soloists — but there's also War and Peace. How about Earth and Air? Breakups and Make-ups? Stage and Screen! All of the above are happening at St. Peter Prince of the Apostles Catholic Church, every Thursday in May.

Singer Jennifer Holloway, violinist Beth Johnson, and pianist (and Music Director of St. Pete's) Nicole Cabello-Medrano dropped by TPR to play live on-air and talk about this week's show, which is music about war and peace. Says Holloway, "Someone is doing the duet from 'Annie Get Your Gun,' Beth is performing the theme from 'Schindler's List' ... each week it's going to feature members of the St. Peter's ministry community, but also some professional musicians from the area."

The program is free of charge, with donations to St. Peter's Music Ministry appreciated. Holloway says it's a "great date night — the concerts will be less than an hour," and the atmosphere is casual.

St. Peter's Dynamic Duos: May Mini Concerts

Free concert 6:30 p.m. on Thurs. 5/7, St. Peter Prince of the Apostles Catholic Church

stpeterprinceoftheapostles.org

111 Barrilla Pl. (behind Broadway 50/50)

Listen above to enjoy the whole interview and three pieces that'll be featured on Thursday's program.

