Clarinets from Band of the West open Classical Connections Live

Earlier this month, five members of the clarinet section of the U.S. Air Force Band of the West joined us at TPR's Malú and Carlos Alvarez Theater for a weeknight concert of new music for clarinets from all over the world, and the audience was rapt!

Senior Airman Mark Allen, Jr. organized the program, and explained his music choices by recognizing a common thread with KPAC.

"There's a great phrase that I hear on TPR very often, that at one point in time all music was new music," Allen said.

"So one of the things that we try to do is we try to program music that you're less likely to hear, which is how we picked most of the program. There's new music that's out there that is for any and everyone, and I'd like to think that that's a big part of what we do."

Staff Sergeant Sarah Smelser was among the players, and shared that one of her favorite things about being in the U.S. Air Force Band of the West is that "no two days are the same," and each member of the ensemble has a secondary job in the Air Force beyond in addition to being in the band.

On this day when we honor those who gave the full measure of devotion for life and liberty and the pursuit of happiness, we're glad that we've got these talented people here with us today, carrying it forward and serving this country. Enjoy this special program for Memorial Day by using the audio player at the top of this page.

PROGRAM:

