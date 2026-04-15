Air Force Band of the West to perform at 8 Fiesta events, including 'Fiesta In Blue'

“Wherever Fiesta is, so is the Air Force Band,” says 2d Lt Drew Eary, from the U.S. Air Force Band of the West.

Beginning Saturday, April 18, the Band of the West and its many factions, including the jazz ensemble Dimensions in Blue, the rock band Top Flight, and the Mission Winds, will be performing at Fiesta events throughout the week, including the investiture of King Antonio, the Texas Cavaliers River Parade, and both the Battle of Flowers and Fiesta Flambeau parades.

But the whole band will be showcased at their own headlining event on Tuesday, April 21 at 7 p.m. when the U.S. Air Force Band of the West presents Fiesta In Blue at Reagan High School.

Nathan Cone / TPR 2nd Lt Drew Eary visits with Barry Brake, live on KPAC 88.3 FM.

Eary says the program will be “a love letter to San Antonio,” with stories and music about cowboys, Tejano culture, and Rosita Fernandez, “San Antonio’s first lady of song.”

Tickets for this event are free and available at AirForceBands.com.

Events like these are great for connecting with the community, says Eary,

“We get to see the people of San Antonio, we get to interact with them. We get to really reinforce that San Antonio is a military city.”

Use the audio player at the top of this page to hear the Mission Winds perform music by Percy Grainger, Claude Debussy, George Frideric Handel, and more.

The Mission Winds who perform live in this segment:

