Gurwitz bronze medalist, Young Sun Choi, returns to San Antonio for recital

When Musical Bridges Around the World brings in an artist, a public concert is just one of the many activities they’re engaged in.

Pianist Young Sun Choi, who won the bronze medal at Musical Bridges’ 2024 Gurwitz International Piano Competition, has been busy this week performing for retirement centers like The Towers on Park Lane, or hosting masterclasses at campuses from Southwest Legacy High School to Northeast School of the Arts, where students got to ask her about life as a musician.

Choi also shared performance tips with students, which not only included practice, but pre-show bananas for stress relief, chocolate for energy, and plenty of water!

Since winning the bronze medal at the 2024 Gurwitz International Piano Competition in San Antonio, Choi has also been busy, performing a complete series of Beethoven’s piano trios in South Korea, and making a move to Minneapolis, where she now resides with her husband.

This Sunday at 7 p.m., Choi performs live at San Fernando Cathedral – it’s part of Musical Bridges’ Russell Hill Rogers Musical Evenings series – and she’ll be playing music by Mozart, Chopin, J.S. Bach, and a showpiece by Carl Vine that Choi says is “very powerful,” but also “very sorrowful”

“I just love how he puts so many characters within this sonata. Technically, it’s very demanding,” Choi says.

Tickets are free for this event, but you should preregister at MusicalBridges.org.

On Choi’s future agenda is to learn all 32 of Beethoven’s piano sonatas.

We look forward to following along the journey with this pianist who’s always welcome in San Antonio!