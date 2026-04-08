Viktor Valkov to present recital, 'Shadows and Fantasies,' Sunday

Camerata San Antonio is made up of five of talented performers, and each year one of them gets a special showcase recital. This Sunday at 2 p.m., pianist Viktor Valkov will perform at Christ Episcopal Church a program that includes music by Johann Sebastian Bach, Robert Schumann, Rued Langgaard, and Rudolph Escher.

If that last one sounds a little familiar/unfamiliar, perhaps you may know the composer's half-uncle, artist and designer M.C. Escher.

"The entire family was very gifted," said Valkov.

Rudolf Escher's Arcana Suite closes Valkov's program, and there's some history behind the piece.

"Rudolf Escher wrote the Arcana Suite during the Nazi occupation of Holland in 1944," Valkov said. "He felt that the only way that he could withstand the oppression of the invaders is through creation, and he used that work to give freedom to his reforms and to at least try to forget the horrors that were surrounding him with time."

Hear more from Viktor Valkov, including some of his live recordings, using the audio player at the top of this page.