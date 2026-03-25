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Classical Connections

Choral democracy in action, with this student-led choir

By Barry Brake
Published March 25, 2026 at 9:39 AM CDT
Students from Great Hearts Monte Vista perform live on KPAC 88.3 FM.
Barry Brake
/
TPR
Students from Great Hearts Monte Vista perform live on KPAC 88.3 FM.

I'll bet you or someone you know has a couple of stories about the effects of being in the school choir, or band or orchestra. But what happens when school students themselves get together and form a whole new ensemble?

Eight students at Great Hearts Monte Vista North Academy found out. At the beginning of this year, they formed a new school choir, the Monte Vista Octet, led and directed by themselves — they choose the music, rehearse it, and perform.

Says Greta Brake, the group's founder, "At our school, we have multiple choirs, including an extracurricular for the high school choir. And I wanted a choir where we could sing different songs, and a choir that's a little more nimble." The result is eight voices, often singing one to a part for an eight-part piece. Isaac Greenaway, a member/leader, likes the fact that "This ensemble gives everybody in it a chance to get a solo for every single song." He adds that "I find that a more fun experience than being in a full choir."

They dropped by our studios to perform a few pieces. It was fun to see a musical democracy in action, with students chipping in and discussing which number should come first, second, and last.

There's nothing quite like a small chamber choir, with individual singers really carrying weight and resting on each other — and all the more so when it was their idea to begin with.

Hear the entire interview, with performances, using the audio player at the top of this page.

Tags
Classical Connections choral musicGreat HeartsGreat Hearts Monte Vista NorthClassical
Barry Brake
Barry Brake is a composer, jazz and classical pianist who has been a part of San Antonio's music scene for decades. You can find his musings and musical exploits online here: http://barrybrake.com/
See stories by Barry Brake