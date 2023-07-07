© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KTPR 89.9 - Stanton, TX and KVHL 91.7 - Llano, TX are currently off air. Engineers are working on the issue and will restore signal shortly. Internet stream is unaffected.
BarryBrake_2019.jpg
Classical Connections

A summer of changes as Cactus Pear opens its 27th festival

By Barry Brake
Published July 7, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT

It's July, and that means it's Cactus Pear time! The Cactus Pear Music Festival is in its 27th season, with concerts from July 6 through the 15th. And for the first time they have a new director, Interim Artistic Director Jeffrey Sykes. The season is aptly titled "Same Carriage, Fresh Horses: A Season of Continuity and Dynamic Change."

Sykes took time out of his mad schedule to talk with us about the new season. He says, "I have VERY big shoes to fill," referring to the festival's founder, Stephanie Sant'Ambrogio. "I'm excited about the artists we have here this season." The festival is seven live concerts presenting four programs, in three cities: Wimberley, Boerne, and San Antonio, which is the main venue.

Classical Connections
Stay Connected
Barry Brake
Barry Brake is a composer, jazz and classical pianist who has been a part of San Antonio's music scene for decades. You can find his musings and musical exploits online here: http://barrybrake.com/
See stories by Barry Brake