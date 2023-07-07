A summer of changes as Cactus Pear opens its 27th festival

It's July, and that means it's Cactus Pear time! The Cactus Pear Music Festival is in its 27th season, with concerts from July 6 through the 15th. And for the first time they have a new director, Interim Artistic Director Jeffrey Sykes. The season is aptly titled "Same Carriage, Fresh Horses: A Season of Continuity and Dynamic Change."

Sykes took time out of his mad schedule to talk with us about the new season. He says, "I have VERY big shoes to fill," referring to the festival's founder, Stephanie Sant'Ambrogio. "I'm excited about the artists we have here this season." The festival is seven live concerts presenting four programs, in three cities: Wimberley, Boerne, and San Antonio, which is the main venue.