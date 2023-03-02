© 2023 Texas Public Radio
KTPD 89.3 FM in Del Rio's broadcast signal is currently down. Internet stream is unaffected. We are working to restore the radio signal.
BarryBrake_2019.jpg
Classical Connections

San Antonio composer writes 'Requiem for the Victims of a Pandemic'

By Barry Brake,
Nathan Cone
Published March 2, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST
candle_lights.jpg
Shashank Mhasawade: CC By 2.0 http://bit.ly/2IK1Dj2
/

During the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic composer Yvonne Freckmann felt a calling.

"I was kind of asking myself as a composer, what can I do? What can I bring?" she said. "I can't make a vaccine. I can't really nurse somebody, or... I'm not a scientist! So I felt that once choirs and our orchestras... and these wonderful concerts would finally come back together, they would need a piece to reflect on all the things that we lived through."

Requiem_poster_web.jpg

The result is her "Requiem: for the victims of a pandemic," which will premiere on Saturday, March 4 at 3 p.m. in Trinity University's Laurie Auditorium. The piece is 25 minutes long, and features the combined efforts of musicians from Trinity University and the University of the Incarnate Word.

Text for the choral work was written by Freckmann, as well as several members of the choir, "so that really made it a piece from the community," Freckmann explained.

The concert is free and open to the public, and also features choral music by several other noted composers.

"I have goosebumps just thinking about it," said Freckmann of the program.

Use the audio button above to hear Freckmann's full interview with Barry Brake.

Barry Brake
Barry Brake is a composer, jazz and classical pianist who has been a part of San Antonio's music scene for decades. You can find his musings and musical exploits online here: http://barrybrake.com/
Nathan Cone
Nathan has been with TPR since 1995, when he began working on classical music station KPAC 88.3 FM, as host of “Tuesday Night at the Opera.” He soon learned the ropes on KSTX 89.1 FM, and volunteered to work practically any shift that came his way, on either station. He worked in nearly every capacity on the radio before moving into Community Engagement, Marketing, and Digital Media. His reporting and criticism has been honored by the Houston Press Club and Texas Associated Press.
