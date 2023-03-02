San Antonio composer writes 'Requiem for the Victims of a Pandemic'

During the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic composer Yvonne Freckmann felt a calling.

"I was kind of asking myself as a composer, what can I do? What can I bring?" she said. "I can't make a vaccine. I can't really nurse somebody, or... I'm not a scientist! So I felt that once choirs and our orchestras... and these wonderful concerts would finally come back together, they would need a piece to reflect on all the things that we lived through."

The result is her "Requiem: for the victims of a pandemic," which will premiere on Saturday, March 4 at 3 p.m. in Trinity University's Laurie Auditorium. The piece is 25 minutes long, and features the combined efforts of musicians from Trinity University and the University of the Incarnate Word.

Text for the choral work was written by Freckmann, as well as several members of the choir, "so that really made it a piece from the community," Freckmann explained.

The concert is free and open to the public, and also features choral music by several other noted composers.

"I have goosebumps just thinking about it," said Freckmann of the program.

Use the audio button above to hear Freckmann's full interview with Barry Brake.