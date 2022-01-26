© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Classical Connections

New album captures the sounds of San Antonio composer Peter Petroff

Published January 26, 2022 at 12:20 PM CST
SungEunPark_Rhapsodies_Petroff_CD.jpg

San Antonio-based composer Peter Petroff has a new album out. "Rhapsodies" spans a three-decade period. It's a collection of his rhapsodies early and late, played by the Texas pianist SungEun Park.

"She does a much better job with the rhapsodies than I do, and that's an honest to God statement," Petroff joked recently during a visit with us on Classical Connections. "I was so glad I met her about four or five years ago at Texas State [University], and I've been just so fortunate [that] she's interested in the music, and she's performed it and recorded it." Listen to the audio in the player above to hear him talk more about it, about navigating the territory of modern-and-approachable music, and about future events for San Antonio and Texas composers.

More information about Peter Petroff at this link.

Classical Connectionspianocomposer
Barry Brake
Barry Brake is a composer, jazz and classical pianist who has been a part of San Antonio's music scene for decades. You can find his musings and musical exploits online here: http://barrybrake.com/
