Early humans made tools from bones 1 million years sooner than scientists thought

By Emily Kwong,
Rachel CarlsonRebecca RamirezMallory YuChristopher Intagliata
Published March 8, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Bone tool shaped on a 1.5-million-year-old elephant humerus.
CSIC
Bone tool shaped on a 1.5-million-year-old elephant humerus.

Archeologists know early humans used stone to make tools long before the time of Homo sapiens.

But a new discovery out this week in Nature suggests early humans in eastern Africa were also using animal bones – one million years earlier than researchers previously thought.

The finding suggests that these early humans were intentionally shaping animal materials – like elephant and hippopotamus bones – to make tools and that it could indicate advancements in early human cognition.

Emily Kwong
Rachel Carlson
Rebecca Ramirez
Mallory Yu
Christopher Intagliata
