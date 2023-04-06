Fearful apartment tenants blame lack of security on Opportunity Home leadership

The San Antonio Tenants Union (SATU) held a press conference on Wednesday outside the O P Schnabel Apartments to air their grievances with the leadership of Opportunity Home, formerly known as the San Antonio Housing Authority.

Opportunity Home said on its website that its mission is to “improve the lives of our residents by providing quality affordable housing and building sustainable, thriving communities.”

SATU leader Maureen Galindo organized the press conference. Several elderly residents stood beside her as she spoke about the new leadership.

“We got a new CEO — I guess about two years ago — who was supposed to work for the tenants, and include the tenants in their work, and instead they have completely silenced us,” she said.

Galindo claimed that Opportunity Home focused its energy on the expansion of “mostly market-grade development” at the expense of housing tenants. She cited safety and security as the tenants' primary concern.

“This is something that tenants live with every single day, in fear of their own neighbors as well as outside intruders,” she said. “It's our understanding that SAHA properties are targeted because [criminals] know that they don’t have security.”

In a statement to TPR, Opportunity Home officials said it doesn't have the proper funds to provide security. Officials encouraged residents to call 911 when there’s a threat.

“The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) does not provide funding for security to any public housing authority in the country, including Opportunity Home San Antonio,” the officials explained in a written statement.

Kayla Padilla / TPR SATU leader Maureen Galindo and concerned resident Ramon Velasquez at the press conference

They added that with the number of individuals on the waiting list, “resources are scarce and any available funding is dedicated to increasing the affordable housing stock in the city to get individuals off of the waitlist.”

Tenant Ramon Velasquez, 75, said that he came out to show support for the disabled and senior citizen tenants. He’s been a tenant of Opportunity Home for three years.

“We have senior citizens in this apartment right here that are disabled. They can’t be out here because some of them have problems getting on the elevator,” he said.

Elderly tenants also said they were concerned about people smoking. Velasquez said he knows a woman on the second floor of his apartment who has asthma and inhales secondhand smoke.

“She has asthma, and at night they’re smoking. Why does she have to go through that when we have a smoking place outside? You go in the back, and there's a patio over there where you can smoke,” Velasquez said.

In a press release, SATU said that representatives have tried to open a dialogue with Opportunity Home leadership. They said that Opportunity Home's lack of communication ranked alongside safety and security among their leading concerns.

“Opportunity Home [is] acting as a private developer with our public land,” SATU claimed, and added that their voices were ignored.