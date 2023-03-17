Child injured by tree limb at San Antonio Zoo remains in critical condition

One child remained hospitalized in critical condition on Friday, two days after a tree branch at the San Antonio Zoo unexpectedly broke and injured several zoo visitors.

Six other injured individuals have been discharged from the hospital.

A spokesperson with University Health confirmed five children and two adults were transported to University Hospital from the zoo following the incident.

San Antonio Police, Park Police, Fire Department and Zoo EMT units were also dispatched to the scene.

Video of the incident circulated on social media, and the incident made national headlines.

Tim Morrow, president and CEO of San Antonio Zoo, said in a statement that the zoo was working with internal and external teams to investigate the cause of tree branch break.

"The safety of our guests, staff, and animals is always our highest priority. Our gratitude is with the guests, staff," he said. "Our sincerest thoughts and prayers go out to those injured and their families, as well as those who witnessed this accident.”

The family of the injured child have set up a GoFundMe account.