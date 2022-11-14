Cold front to produce the first 30-degree temperatures of the season for San Antonio

A cold front pushing through South Texas on Monday will clear out the fog and mist and by Thursday morning drop temperatures into the 30s.

The temperature will not dip to freezing in the city, but it will be the chilliest morning of the year so far. Many spots in the Hill Country have already recorded their first fall freeze. The average first freeze for San Antonio is usually around Nov. 30, according to forecasters.

The highs for Wednesday through Sunday in San Antonio will have a difficult time rising out of the 50s.

The front will also be packing high winds by Monday night. Consistent wind gusts of 25 to 30 miles per hour are expected across South Texas. Occasional gusts up to 35 miles per hour are possible.

The cold front will bring little to no rain. The highest totals will be to the east of U.S. 281 where one-quarter of an inch of precipitation may fall as the front pushes through.

San Antonio has had a drought-stricken 2022. The average rainfall total for the year is running nearly 20 inches below normal. Just under ten inches of rain has fallen at San Antonio International Airport all year.

Water restrictions continue in cities across South Texas and the Hill Country. Stage 2 restrictions are in effect in San Antonio, which allows for landscape watering with automatic sprinklers just once a week based on street address.

Fortunately, the city's long growing season appears to be coming to an end as lawns inch towards dormancy with the cooler weather.