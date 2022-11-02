© 2022 Texas Public Radio
The Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving dinner returns makes its in person return

Texas Public Radio | By Steve Short,
Marian Navarro
Published November 2, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT
Since 1979, the Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving dinner has served more than 25,000 people across San Antonio and the surrounding area, making it one of the largest Thanksgiving benefits in the country.

Senior citizens, underprivileged families, and individuals experiencing homelessness are invited to celebrate the holiday with their peers and enjoy live music and entertainment.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the 43rd annual dinner is bringing the community back to the table this year.

The Feast of the Heart will be held in person at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in downtown San Antonio.

More than 4,000 volunteers are needed to make the event possible. Volunteers greet dinner guests, prepare and serve meals, and clean up on Thanksgiving Day.

Those slots were quickly filled by Wednesday afternoon, appreciative organizers reported to TPR. Further volunteer opportunities will be posted on the Jimenez Dinner's social media.

