Here's how weather is impacting travel in San Antonio

Officials with San Antonio’s bus system warned customers that winter weather may impact regularly scheduled routes.

VIA Metropolitan Transit reported these service changes on Thursday morning:

Route 96 has no service on Vance Jackson between Wurzbach & Huebner.

Route 602 North-Central Medical Center has no service on Dreamland between Vance Jackson & Lockhill-Selma.

Route 21 Kirby/Converse has no service along I-35 North & South by Splashtown.

Routes 610 (Ingram/NW Crossing), 618 (Ingram Westlakes), and 620 (NW Vista/Ingram) have been detoured to the Ingram Transit Center.

Offices and transit centers are open, and VIAtrans and VIA Link services will continue as long as it is safe to do so. Stay up to date at VIAinfo.net/Weather .

Road Closures

TXDOT San Antonio officials reminded drivers to use caution while operating vehicles during winter weather. If it’s not possible to delay or avoid travel, drivers should slow down, increase the distance between vehicles, watch out for ice and avoid distractions.

As of Thursday morning, US 281/Loop 1604 was closed as a precaution.

Please use caution if driving on the highways this morning. If possible, delay travel. As a precaution, crews are in the process of closing the US 281/Loop 1604 direct connectors.

Flooding is also impacting some roads in Bexar County. A flood-related closure map can be found here:

Flights

Winter weather across the U.S. and Texas has led airlines to cancel several flights.

Many flights at the San Antonio International Airport are canceled — customers are urged to check with their airlines for the latest, or visit FlySanAntonio.com .

Warming centers

The cold and rainy weather is also dangerous for San Antonian pedestrians. Four city operated warming centers will offer short-term emergency shelter between 7 a.m. Thursday through noon on Friday.

Masks are strongly encouraged. Anyone coming to the centers should bring clothes, supplies and medicine that they will need. Pets are welcome. Residents in need of transportation assistance may contact 3-1-1.

The centers are located at the Garza Community Center at 14-50 Mira Vista, the Harlandale Community Center at 72-27 Briar Place, the Hamilton Community Center in the 10000 block of Nacogdoches Road, and at the Denver Heights Community Center in the 300 block of Porter Street.