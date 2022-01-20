San Antonians rush to grocery stores ahead of winter weather

Ahead of this week's winter weather, San Antonians have stocked up on everything they think they'll need, from vegetables for caldo to Vicks VapoRub.

One TikTok documented the "total chaos" at one H-E-B store, with empty shelves and long lines as residents prepared for the worst.

Just like last year, bottled water was one of the first items to clear from the shelves of many local stores.

Fresh meat was another sought-after item.

People reported empty shelves and long lines at several local stores, including H-E-B, Walmart and Target.

Some said they didn't think the brief cold spell was worth an extra trip to the store.

People were stocking up when my wife went this afternoon. It’s only going to be cold for about three days 🤷‍♂️. — Mike Goodman (@mwgoodm) January 20, 2022

But the problem isn't the weather, one user tweeted. "It isn’t the 'cold' but the potential for snow, sleet, or ice, and an infrastructure that doesn’t pay for salt on the roads because it’s not a needed expense and (because) we don’t habitually drive in it, we don’t know how to — though some of us think we do."

Fortunately, the National Weather Service predicts milder weather this week.

According to a recent report, there's less than a 50-50 chance of a significant accumulation of rain or snow.

Last year, half of the city lost power and water; so did millions of other Texans. H-E-B limited some purchases during last February's storm, specifically on high-demand items like propane tanks, water, bread and eggs.

The San Antonio-based grocer has not announced any purchasing limits as of midday Thursday.