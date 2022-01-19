First big chill of 2022 to hit San Antonio Wednesday

A very uncomfortable wind chill over an extended period of time is expected from a harsh arctic cold front pushing into San Antonio tonight.

The National Weather Service reports the wind chill will drop below freezing around midnight Wednesday and remain there until midday Friday.

Wind chills ranging between 16 and 19 degrees Fahrenheit are in the forecast for most of Thursday morning.

Paul Yura of the National Weather Service said the actual temperature will not be below freezing for hours on end like it was during last February's winter blitz, but the wind chill will get that low due to wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Wind chills will make it feel like its in the teens in San Antonio on Thursday morning. Yura said dig out those knit caps and gloves because your going to need them. And the wind chill can easily cut through one layer of clothing.

"Dress in layers, you know, the extremities, the feet and the head are very, very important and the hands are very important to cover up because that is where a lot of the heat loss will be is in the extremities," he said.

Forecasters said the threat of a wintry mix for San Antonio had diminished as of Wednesday, but area bridges and overpasses remain a concern due to possible icing from any precipitation that does fall.

Conditions will be more brutal in the Hill Country where the wind chill could dip even lower. Fredericksburg and Kerrville are not expected to see daytime highs rise much above freezing on Thursday.

There's a better chance for a light wintry mix in San Antonio and to the south than there is to the north and in Austin, Yura said. Where the wintry mix will fall exactly remains a bit unpredictable, so everyone should take steps to protect pets, plants and pipes.

Bring in pets and wrap or cover exposed faucets due to the hard freeze coming. David Rodriguez of the Texas Agrilife Extension Service said container plants that cannot be moved indoors should be watered and covered with an old blanket or insulator from a hardware store.

Rodriguez said even with those steps, its possible your plants could be damaged, but that's still better than dead altogether.

"We have to have the mind set that we're trying to go through survivability. Yes, the maybe the plant will lose some leaves or have some die back," Rodriguez said.

Watering container plants before a freeze seems counterintuitive, but it helps insulate their roots.

The cold front's freezing temperatures are expected to collide with rain bands from a trough close to the border, resulting in frozen precipitation, but exactly where over South Texas was still in question on Wednesday afternoon.

The Texas Department of Transportation is spraying area roadways around San Antonio, South Texas, and the Hill Country with brine as a precaution.

TxDOT spokeswoman Laura Lopez said motorist should use caution as they approach bridges and overpasses on Thursday in case their is any ice accumulation.

"Slow down, watch for ice because those bridges and overpasses are the first to freeze over," Lopez said.

Usually road conditions are worse to the north of the city after cold fronts and precipitation mix, but with this event, again, they may be worse to the south.