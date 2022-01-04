Former appeals judge named Precinct 3 Bexar County Commissioner

Former Texas 4th Court of Appeals Judge Marialyn Barnard is the new interim Bexar County Commissioner for Precinct 3.

County Judge Nelson Wolff announced the appointment of the Republican on Tuesday in Commissioners Court.

Barnard said she is ready to get to work at the next Commissioners Court meeting in just one week.

"I am deeply honored and humbled to serve the people of Precinct 3 and people of Bexar County. I promise to hit the ground running, do my homework. A good ex-school teacher always wants someone to do their homework and to work hard," she said.

Barnard replaces Trish DeBerry who recently announced a run for county judge. Barnard will serve out DeBerry's term until Dec. 31, 2022.

The graduate of St. Mary's School of Law served 10 years as an appeals judge before her reelection defeat in 2018.

She also previously worked as a teacher at MacArthur High School and law clerk for now-Chief U.S. District Judge Orlando Garcia who swore her into office shortly after her appointment was announced.

She also formerly worked as an Assistant U.S. Attorney, in corporate counsel at CPS Energy, and as vice president of product development for the legal software firm TxDocs.

Joey Palacios / Texas Public Radio Chief U.S. District Judge Orlando Garcia swears in interim Precinct 3 County Commissioner Marialyn Barnard in Commissioners Court on Tuesday.

Judge Wolff said he selected her from 27 applications, including from five individuals who previously held public office.

Wolff said he appointed Barnard for her broad contribution to the community.

"When you looked at the contribution, you know, private sector business, court of appeals, school teacher, volunteer in the community. When you put all those together, I mean she just stood up high."

DeBerry praised Wolff's choice to replace her on the commissioner's court.

"She's hugely accomplished. It gratifies me that she is a female Republican, so there will be diversity on the court in gender and partisanship. For me personally, it means the campaign for county judge begins in earnest tomorrow."

Precinct 3 is a historically conservative district held by Republicans and covers a broad swath of north and northwest Bexar County.

Barnard said if the Republican precinct chairs select her as the party's nominee she will run to hold the seat after the current term ends next year.