Commissioner Trish DeBerry files to run for Bexar County Judge

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff says he has 60 days to make an appointment to replace Republican County Commissioner Trish DeBerry after she filed papers to run for County Judge on Monday.

DeBerry's term was scheduled to run until 2024.

Under state law, a candidate has to give up their seat when they announce intentions for another office.

Judge Wolff says her presence is still required to complete some actions by the court and after consulting with other commissioners he will name a replacement.

DeBerry was elected to serve on commissioner's court in 2020. She will face Republican small business owner Nathan Buchanan at the March 1 primary election.

Other candidates who filed to run according to paperwork from the Bexar County Election's Office are:



State Rep. Ina Minjarez, Democrat

Mayoral chief of staff Ivalis Meza Gonzalez, Democrat

Former mayoral candidate Gerard Ponce, Democrat

Former district court judge Peter Sakai, Democrat

In her short time as a commissioner, DeBerry has worked to establish herself as a conservative, especially over budget matters. Her main budget target has been the millions of dollars in taxpayer money spent on overtime to staff the Bexar County Adult Detention Center. She has publicly chastised Sheriff Javier Salazar at past commissioners' meetings for failing to end the turnover at the county jail and the ensuing associated overtime costs. Salazar in turn characterized her comments directed at him in those meetings as insults and unprofessional.

DeBerry also successfully pushed for a property tax cut, which proved symbolic because property values are soaring.

She said Bexar County property owners are in need of tax relief.