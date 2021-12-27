Search continues for 3-year-old girl in San Antonio

The search for missing 3-year-old, Lina Sardar Khil, entered its eighth day on Monday. Her family was among the Afghan refugees who recently settled in San Antonio.

She was last seen at the playground in the family's apartment complex — Villas Del Cabo on Fredericksburg Road near Wurzbach. She was wearing a black jacket, red dress and black shoes. On Christmas Eve, an interfaith vigil was held for her at St. Francis Episcopal Church. Pastor Kenny Vallespin of Summit Christian Center led the opening prayer.

"We ask Lord right now that you look over our community as we stand for Lina."

Via a translator, Lina’s father Riaz Khil said he hopes his daughter will return home soon.

"I really appreciate that you are here, and pray for my daughter. I’m really appreciative of the police department and everyone here," he said.

The San Antonio Police Department is leading the search along with the FBI. The Islamic Center of San Antonio is offering a cash reward of $100,000 to anyone with information that leads officials to Lina. Crime Stoppers is offering another $50,000.

There are also older children who have recently been reported missing in the San Antonio area; it's unclear if these teenagers ran away or if they were abducted.

The Express-News reports 15-year-old Paradise Castillo and 13-year-old Kathrine Noblitt went missing two weeks ago. And Aiden Rodriguez, 15; Kaylee Martinez, 15; Valen Villanueva, 17; and Mya Stevens, 14, have been missing since Dec. 5.