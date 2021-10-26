San Antonio cools off with mid-week cold front

The National Weather Service reports a cold front should arrive in San Antonio by the morning rush on Wednesday.

Forecasters said after record or near-record highs on Monday, a cold front should arrive in the city as commuters make their way to work on Wednesday, dropping early morning lows into the 50s and keeping daytime highs in the 80s through the weekend.

Even cooler temperatures are expected in the Hill Country.

The cold front will trigger showers ahead of its passage with the strongest chance of showers on Tuesday night.

The cold front will also produce gusty winds up to 30 mph on Wednesday and slightly lower wind gusts through at least Friday.

Forecasters said hail and a isolated tornado could not be ruled

out as the cold front pushes through the area, but the risk is described as slight.

A fire watch may be issued later in the week due to dry and fire prone conditions in rural areas of Bexar County.