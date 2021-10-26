© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
San Antonio

San Antonio cools off with mid-week cold front

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published October 26, 2021 at 6:00 AM CDT
trinity_baptist_church_spire_and_san_antonio_skyline_from_north__1_.jpg
Wikimedia Commons http://bit.ly/2mAg9jW
/

The National Weather Service reports a cold front should arrive in San Antonio by the morning rush on Wednesday.

Forecasters said after record or near-record highs on Monday, a cold front should arrive in the city as commuters make their way to work on Wednesday, dropping early morning lows into the 50s and keeping daytime highs in the 80s through the weekend.

Even cooler temperatures are expected in the Hill Country.

The cold front will trigger showers ahead of its passage with the strongest chance of showers on Tuesday night.

The cold front will also produce gusty winds up to 30 mph on Wednesday and slightly lower wind gusts through at least Friday.

Forecasters said hail and a isolated tornado could not be ruled
out as the cold front pushes through the area, but the risk is described as slight.

A fire watch may be issued later in the week due to dry and fire prone conditions in rural areas of Bexar County.

tpr newsletter_real reliable.png
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags

San AntonioTop StoriesTPRweather
Brian Kirkpatrick
Brian Kirkpatrick can be reached at brian@tpr.org and on Twitter at @TPRBrian
See stories by Brian Kirkpatrick