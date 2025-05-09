First 100-degree temperatures of the season in San Antonio next week

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Get out and enjoy the mostly sunny and mild weather this weekend in the Alamo City because scorching weather is on the way.

It might be one of the last weekends for a while to comfortably do some serious gardening, especially during the early morning hours. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s, both Saturday and Sunday. An isolated shower or two can't be completely ruled out.

Winds out of the north will help keep conditions more pleasant, but a southerly wind flow will soon return to help temperatures soar.

After a high in the 90s on Monday, temperatures will push 100 from Tuesday through at least Thursday. Forecasters said record highs could be set during the period.

Some beneficial rains fell over the Edwards Aquifer this past week, but the region remains in extreme drought and area residents continue to follow water restrictions.

During a five-day period ending at 7 a.m., Bexar County recorded around a quarter- to a half-inch of rain. The Kerrville area recorded up to an inch during the same period. Two to three inches of rain was recorded in the Eagle Pass area.

At San Antonio International Airport, less than six inches of rain has fallen all year. The rainfall deficit for the year is nearly four inches, according to the weather service.