San Antonians Prepare For Fiesta's 1st River Parade In 2 Years

For the first time in more than two years, the Texas Cavaliers River Parade is taking place on Monday from 7-9 p.m.

More than 200,000 people are expected to line the River Walk, in the largest mass gathering in San Antonio since before the pandemic.

Many of the lit, 50-plus barges will have live music coming from them. The parade starts behind the Tobin Center, then cruises around the entire horseshoe bend area. Here’s Visit San Antonio’s Maggie Thompson.

“Yeah, it makes the circle on the entire River Walk so that everybody can see it. It is a ticketed event and there may still be tickets available. Just go to the Cavaliers River Parade, and you can find tickets," said Visit San Antonio's Maggie Thompson.

Arts & Culture Fiesta Events 2021: Parades, Parties And More Fiesta is upon us, and if you’re still trying to get your footing on this year’s gatherings, here’s what you need to know. First off, Fiesta’s starting later than it ever has.

If you want a seat, some tickets are still available at TexasCavaliers.org . But there are also ways to see the parade without buying tickets.

“They do have a free seating location. And people usually crowd on bridges and streets and look over and watch it that way. But it is ticketed for people that don’t want to fight crowds," Thompson said.

The parade will be broadcast live on KSAT starting at 7 p.m.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.