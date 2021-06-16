A Fiesta Of Firsts: Late Start To Annual San Antonio Party Coincides With Juneteenth And June Heat

Fiesta is upon us, and if you’re still trying to get your footing on this year’s gatherings, here’s what you need to know. First off, Fiesta’s starting later than ever it has.

“Fiesta 2021 is running from June 17 through the 27. We are still doing a full 11 days of fun. There’s about 40 events moving forward out of the usual about 110 events,” said Fiesta San Antonio Commission’s Paige Wolf.

COVID-19 canceled last year’s Fiesta, and it postponed this year’s until now.

Juneteenth and Fiesta

For the first time Fiesta is happening at the same time as Juneteenth, and it’s now an official Fiesta event.

“We are actually partnering with the San Antonio Juneteenth Association, and we are happy to be supporting them and their Juneteenth event that takes place on June 18 and 19,” Wolf said.

The event is at Comanche Park on Rigsby Avenue, and performing live are Ruben V and Kenny Wayne.

Parades

The Battle of Flowers, Fiesta Flambeau and King William Fair parades are all canceled, but there’s one that’s still on — Fiesta’s most unusual parade:

“There is one parade that’s moving forward; it is the Texas Cavaliers River Parade on Monday, June 21,” Wolf said.

The River Parade is held on the San Antonio River, and in the horseshoe bend section of downtown. Dozens of floats will glide down the river in the opposite direction than barges normally operate. Its 7 p.m. start time means that the barges will all be brightly lit, and many will have live music.

More Events

Another of Fiesta’s unique cultural events is the Day in Old Mexico and Charreada at the Asociación de Charros de San Antonio’s small stadium on Padre Drive back behind Mission Library.

“It’s a day of fun. It has food, drinks, you get to watch the Mexican rodeo," Wolf said. "It’s really an experience you wouldn’t get anywhere else.”

Those who come will see ornate costumes, incredible horsemanship, and the work of the oldest Charro Association in the United States.

Live music will also ring out from dozens of stages throughout Fiesta, including day long music at Market Square every day of Fiesta. The Mariachi Festival will feature high school Mariachi players from all around town.

Fiesta this year has a late start, but it still features many of the events that have become synonymous with San Antonio’s largest citywide event.

