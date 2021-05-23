Voter Guide: 5 San Antonio City Council Districts Go To Runoff Elections

Voting In San Antonio's 2021 Runoff Election

WHEN: Early voting will be from Monday, May 24, to Tuesday, June 1.

Early vote sites will open at 8 a.m. From Monday, May 24, through Friday, May 28, the sites will be open until 6 p.m. On Saturday, May 29, and Tuesday, June 1, the sites will be open until 8 p.m. No polling locations will be open on Sunday, May 30, or Monday, May 31.

Election Day is Saturday, June 5, and voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day.

WHERE: Here's a map of early voting locations:

Voters can cast their ballot at any polling location during early voting. Mail-in ballots can be tracked here.

What's On The Ballot?

Five San Antonio City Council districts are heading into runoff elections this June. All candidates are listed in the order of ballot appearance.

District 1

District 2

District 3

District 5

District 9

To figure out which district you're in, fill out your information here.

