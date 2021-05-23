© 2020 Texas Public Radio
San Antonio

Voter Guide: 5 San Antonio City Council Districts Go To Runoff Elections

Published May 23, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT
runoff banner

Voting In San Antonio's 2021 Runoff Election

WHEN: Early voting will be from Monday, May 24, to Tuesday, June 1.

Early vote sites will open at 8 a.m. From Monday, May 24, through Friday, May 28, the sites will be open until 6 p.m. On Saturday, May 29, and Tuesday, June 1, the sites will be open until 8 p.m. No polling locations will be open on Sunday, May 30, or Monday, May 31.

Election Day is Saturday, June 5, and voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day.

WHERE: Here's a map of early voting locations:

Voters can cast their ballot at any polling location during early voting. Mail-in ballots can be tracked here.

What's On The Ballot?

Five San Antonio City Council districts are heading into runoff elections this June. All candidates are listed in the order of ballot appearance.

District 1

DISTRICT 1.png
San Antonio
San Antonio City Council District 1 Runoff Election 2021
Incumbent Roberto C. Treviño faces challenger Mario Bravo in the June 5 runoff for Disitrict 1.

District 2

DISTRICT 2.png
San Antonio
San Antonio City Council District 2 Runoff Election 2021
Incumbent Jada Andrews-Sullivan faces challenger Jalen McKee-Rodriguez in the June 5 runoff for District 2.

District 3

DISTRICT 3.png
San Antonio
San Antonio City Council District 3 Runoff Election 2021
Phyllis Viagran and Tomas Uresti will go head-to-head to represent District 3 in the June 5 runoff.

District 5

DISTRICT 5.png
San Antonio
San Antonio City Council District 5 Runoff Election 2021
Teri Castillo and Rudy Lopez will go head-to-head to represent District 5 in the June 5 runoff.

District 9

DISTRICT 9.png
San Antonio
San Antonio City Council District 9 Runoff Election 2021
Incumbent John Courage will face challenger Patrick Von Dohlen in the June 5 runoff election for District 9.

To figure out which district you're in, fill out your information here.

