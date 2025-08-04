Second top staffer out at San Antonio mayor's office two months into term

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones removed her communications director less than a week into the job last Thursday.

Gary Cooper was reassigned from the role on Thursday afternoon following his official start on the previous Monday.

Cooper was the second top staffer to see a quick exit from the mayor’s office after Jones’ first chief of staff and campaign manager Jordan Abelson left in June a few weeks into the job.

Cooper said Jones and her current chief of staff Denise Carroll decided he wasn’t a good fit in the role.

He said he had no ill will toward them and that wished the mayor the best.

Cooper added that he would be reassigned to his former position in the city’s Neighborhood and Housing Services Department.

Jones did not respond to TPR’s request for comment.