Spurs Fans Take To Twitter As The Team Is Left Out Of ESPN Playoff Graphic

Texas Public Radio | By Dan Katz
Published May 19, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT
The first graphic ESPN tweeted out to promote the NBA playoff tournament did not include a San Antonio Spurs player.

The San Antonio Spurs take on the Memphis Grizzlies in their play-in tournament matchup, but you wouldn’t know it by looking at ESPN’s playoff graphic.

Following backlash on Twitter from angry Spurs fans, ESPN tweeted out, “Our bad, @spurs.”

This did not sit well with fans, who feel the team has been overlooked for years despite winning five championships and being a consistent playoff contender for the past two decades.

Wednesday’s game will be streamed on ESPN beginning at 6:30 p.m. CT.

San AntonioSan Antonio SpursESPNNBAbasketballTop Stories
Dan Katz
