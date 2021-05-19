Spurs Fans Take To Twitter As The Team Is Left Out Of ESPN Playoff Graphic
The San Antonio Spurs take on the Memphis Grizzlies in their play-in tournament matchup, but you wouldn’t know it by looking at ESPN’s playoff graphic.
THE RACE BEGINS 🏆 pic.twitter.com/xQwqlWzy2u— ESPN (@espn) May 18, 2021
Following backlash on Twitter from angry Spurs fans, ESPN tweeted out, “Our bad, @spurs.”
Our bad, @spurs 😅 pic.twitter.com/vtBGNdbnqg— ESPN (@espn) May 18, 2021
This did not sit well with fans, who feel the team has been overlooked for years despite winning five championships and being a consistent playoff contender for the past two decades.
The @spurs Playing Too @espn SMH!!!🤦🏽♂️ https://t.co/hW8vbBP0Wa— Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) May 18, 2021
Now this looks better @ESPNNBA pic.twitter.com/VwFia6FsCO— Alex ip (he/him) stands with Hong Kong (@AlexIp718) May 18, 2021
I am a:— wsopDREAM (@SpursNchill) May 19, 2021
⚪️ man
⚪️ woman
🔘 fan of a small market @Spurs
seeking:
⚪️ men
⚪️ women
🔘 A LITTLE respect #SpursTwitter #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/9rnTguf43b
Wednesday’s game will be streamed on ESPN beginning at 6:30 p.m. CT.
