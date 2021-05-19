Spurs Fans Take To Twitter As The Team Is Left Out Of ESPN Playoff Graphic

The San Antonio Spurs take on the Memphis Grizzlies in their play-in tournament matchup, but you wouldn’t know it by looking at ESPN’s playoff graphic.

Following backlash on Twitter from angry Spurs fans, ESPN tweeted out, “Our bad, @spurs.”

This did not sit well with fans, who feel the team has been overlooked for years despite winning five championships and being a consistent playoff contender for the past two decades.

Now this looks better @ESPNNBA pic.twitter.com/VwFia6FsCO — Alex ip (he/him) stands with Hong Kong (@AlexIp718) May 18, 2021

I am a:

⚪️ man

⚪️ woman

🔘 fan of a small market @Spurs



seeking:

⚪️ men

⚪️ women

🔘 A LITTLE respect #SpursTwitter #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/9rnTguf43b — wsopDREAM (@SpursNchill) May 19, 2021

Wednesday’s game will be streamed on ESPN beginning at 6:30 p.m. CT.

