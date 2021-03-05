Need A Plumber? Some Bexar County Residents Qualify For Free Plumbing Repairs

Bexar County launched a free plumbing repair program on Friday for eligible residents after a winter storm damaged thousands of pipes. Residents of 26 suburban communities and unincorporated areas in the county who earn 80% or below the average median income are eligible. About 500,000 people live in those areas.

Residents within the city limits of San Antonio are not eligible.

Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores spearheaded the program after seeing many constituents during the winter storm who were unable to afford a repair or find a plumber.

“During the chaos of that week, I reached out to the judge (Nelson Wolff) about putting an initiative together to help our communities that were affected by busted pipes,” said Clay-Flores.

“Along with my fellow court members, we authorized $5 million last week for a plumbing assistance program to help in this critical time of need.”

The county will send a plumber to a home to make repairs free of charge. Learn more about the “I Need A Plumber” program at bexar.org/pipes.

Residents without internet access can call 210-631-6000 to apply. The county previously launched a reimbursement program for eligible residents who have already paid for plumbing repairs. Residents can learn more about it at the same web site or call 210-631-5000 to apply.

The mayors of Converse, Leon Valley, and Sandy Oaks were at the news conference to thank county commissioners for the assistance and told reporters many residents were dealing with busted pipes two weeks after the storm.

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said the county has distributed more than 40,000 cases of bottled water from its distribution sites. The city and San Antonio Water System closed their mass distribution sites, but will continue bottled water deliveries to homebound seniors and apartment complexes without drinking water until March 6.

