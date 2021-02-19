© 2020 Texas Public Radio
San Antonio

SAWS Giving Free Water Away At 7 Pump Station Locations

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published February 19, 2021 at 6:00 AM CST
SAWS_Schertz_Pumping_station_July2014.JPG
SAWS
SAWS, Schertz and Seguin began pumping drought-proof water at Carrizo Aquifer in 2014.

The San Antonio Water System is opening water distribution centers at pump stations across the city starting Friday. Residents are asked to bring their own jugs and there is a 5-gallon limit per vehicle.

"As a precaution, the water should be boiled before drinking or used in cooking, mirroring the current boil water notice advisory for the city," a statement from SAWS said.

The hours are Friday from noon to 6 p.m., and from every day moving forward from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. until further notice. The locations are:

  • 13655 O’Connor Road
  • 254 Seale Road
  • 615 E. Theo Ave.
  • 8910 Jones Maltsberger
  • 7172 Hausman Road
  • 10349 Military Drive West
  • 1208 S. Loop 1604 West

About 40% of SAW’s capacity has no pressure or little pressure and may have sprung 100,000 leaks during the winter blitz that hit the city.

SAWS President and CEO Robert Puente could not say how many days the water system would be crippled or how long the boil water notice stays in effect, but he says it’s important for everyone to find leaks as the weather thaws and to stop them

“We have to have these leaks taken care of, so our pressure builds up so we can eventually lift the boil water notice,” he said.

Puente says San Antonians will not be billed for water lost due to broken pipes.

Brian Kirkpatrick
Brian Kirkpatrick can be reached at brian@tpr.org and on Twitter at @TPRBrian
