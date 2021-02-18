San Antonio's Controlled Blackouts End, Thousands Still Without Power; Unknown Number Without Water

CPS Energy restored power to nearly 200,000 customers in San Antonio Thursday after the state grid operator, ERCOT, said the need for controlled outages had passed.

Crews spent the day working to repair connections to about 10,000 households and businesses still in the dark because of downed lines and blown fuses.

CPS Energy President and CEO Paula Gold-Williams said many buildings still without power may not have had it for days, but she said repairs couldn’t be completed until the controlled blackouts were over.

“That process of pushing power on and off can sometimes cause fuses to blow,” Gold-Williams said. “Even if we had sent somebody out earlier to repair the equipment, it would blow again.”

CPS Energy leaders said road conditions might make it difficult for all repairs to be completed by the end of the day. They also said the state’s energy grid remained fragile.

“There is a possibility that we could go back to forced outages if we can't keep this condition under control as a state,” Gold-Williams said. “We're 7% of the total generation production, so it's important that we do our part (to keep energy demand low).”



“When your power does come back on, if you can, remember to try to bring on the equipment in your home that is most needed,” said Rudy Garza, CPS Energy’s Chief Customer Engagement Officer. “Do it slowly, in a thoughtful manner, so we can maintain your service and not overload the system.”

On Wednesday, Gold-Williams said the controlled blackouts likely wouldn’t end until Saturday. She credited a break in the freezing temperatures and concerted efforts to reduce energy consumption with helping stabilize the grid more quickly.

“We don't have a view of what's happened across the state, but I will say we were able to bring (the South Texas Project 1 nuclear plant) back online last night,” Gold-Williams said. “I think we reached a pocket across Texas where we hit a really good beneficial positive movement in the right direction. But we still have to be diligent and not assume that we're out of the woods yet.”

Water

During a CPS Energy media briefing Thursday morning, Garza said power had been restored to most of the San Antonio Water System’s pumps.

Most water outages are concentrated along Loop 1604 in North and South Bexar County, but officials with SAWS said other parts of San Antonio are experiencing outages or low pressure caused by broken pipes and days with limited pumping stations.

A letter sent to the Inspire Downtown apartment said high-rise complexes are more likely to experience outages, as more pressure is needed for water to reach them.

An update released by SAWS officials Thursday evening said customers could expect service to be restored sometime between Thursday night and Monday. An estimated timeline by neighborhood is available here.

SAWS issued a voluntary boil notice Wednesday, which remains in effect.

Days of Confusion, Fear and Anger

San Antonio's Controlled Blackouts End, Thousands Still Without Power; Unknown Number Without Water TPR's Camille Phillips reports on an emergency city council meeting held Wednesday with the executives of the city-owned utilities. Listen • 2:50

The sudden restoration of power on Thursday follows days without power and water. At times, 30% of Bexar County residents had no water and 40% had no power.

The San Antonio City Council held an emergency meeting with the executives of the city-owned water and power companies Wednesday to find out why the outages were lasting so long and what could be done about it.

Just like everyone else in San Antonio, council members are angry, and they want answers.

Shirley Gonzales said she had “never heard so many cries for help” in all of her years on the council. Clayton Perry called the crisis a “train wreck” that everyone should have seen coming.

“We have residents that have been without water or electricity for four days. Four days. Not on a rolling, not on a temporary, not on, 'We might put you back on.' No, they're out. They are in a black out,” said Jada Andrews-Sullivan, who represents District 2 on the East Side.

The CPS Energy and SAWS executives didn’t always have clear answers — and sometimes gave answers that didn’t really answer the question. Some answers conflicted with answers they gave the day before.

Gold-Williams said the flickers of power many households were seeing was a sign the algorithm controlling the outages was failing.

“We need so much capacity off the system, we are taking it manual and we're taking more people offline because we have to,” she said during Tuesday’s briefing.

During the council meeting Wednesday, CPS Energy’s Chief Customer Engagement Officer, Rudy Garza, said the flickers were a sign power was trying to come on.

“In some cases, we've had a hard time getting some of those systems back up, because all the heaters are coming on at the same time,” Garza said. “They overload the system, and they bring it right back down.”

The executives ended the council meeting with a promise that they would work with the city to improve communication to the public.

