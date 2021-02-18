© 2020 Texas Public Radio
KVHL 91.7 FM and KTXI 90.1 FM are currently off-air due to weather-related issues. Internet streams are unaffected, and you may still listen through the TPR app. Other stations are currently on low power.
Community

Clay Pots, Candles And Other Texan Tips To Manage Without Power And Water

Texas Public Radio | By Bri Kirkham
Published February 18, 2021 at 10:25 AM CST
Neidy Flores
TPR reader Neidy Flores said they've been using several clay pot and candle heaters to stay warm. 'A few years ago we actually used this inside our greenhouse and saved our plants. So far it is also saving us through this winter story,' Flores said.

While power was restored for 200,000 San Antonians on Thursday, there are still about 7,000 households in the dark because of downed lines and blown fuses. There are also many neighborhoods without access to water.

Faced with those realities, Texans are forced to prepare for the home stretch of a disastrous week. Many Texas Public Radio listeners shared how they're cooking, drinking water and staying warm throughout the outages.

If you're able to stay home rather than seek shelter elsewhere, these tips might be helpful. As always, residents should be extremely careful when using candles or other kinds of open flame indoors.

TPR also reached out to our readers on Facebook for advice on how to cook and stay comfortable without utilities.

And one submission from TikTok:

@tori_bori

Hey Texas, what are y’all burning to stay warm? #texasweather #cpsenergy #bookfire #govabbott #givingupabbottforlent

♬ Fireplace - Sound Bath & Sounds Asleep

Of course many families are not able to stay home during frigid conditions. There are warming centers like the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, and shelters like Corazon Ministries at Travis Park Church available to all who need it.

A full list of emergency shelters and warming resources from Corazon Ministries can be found here.

Stay safe, San Antonio.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Bri Kirkham
Bri Kirkham can be reached at bri@tpr.org or on Twitter at @BriKirk
