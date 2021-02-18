Clay Pots, Candles And Other Texan Tips To Manage Without Power And Water

While power was restored for 200,000 San Antonians on Thursday, there are still about 7,000 households in the dark because of downed lines and blown fuses. There are also many neighborhoods without access to water.

Faced with those realities, Texans are forced to prepare for the home stretch of a disastrous week. Many Texas Public Radio listeners shared how they're cooking, drinking water and staying warm throughout the outages.

If you're able to stay home rather than seek shelter elsewhere, these tips might be helpful. As always, residents should be extremely careful when using candles or other kinds of open flame indoors.

Cooking dinner in my headlamp and staying warm yesterday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/dC8ydnCAdM — Sherri Santos (@SherriSantosMSN) February 17, 2021

No power or water since Monday morning. Thankful for the bit of light the candles provide. pic.twitter.com/jauz5k5m66 — Jeannie Blair (@JeannieBlair) February 17, 2021

For most of Monday, we had 2-5 min of power, then 15-120 min off. Then no power x13hr, dropped to 48 degrees in the house with 6 kids huddled by our gas fire overnight. Today, we had a total of 7 hours of power and it’s out again. Pipes frozen. Using pool water to flush toilets. pic.twitter.com/xn9rcHDm5N — Renee Matos (@reneedlt1) February 17, 2021

36 hours and counting without power. We have a gas fireplace, and that’s our only source of heat. To insulate the windows, we’ve tacked up foam sheets, but inside temp is between 45-50F. pic.twitter.com/8YRsL3oBYo — she’s going the distance (@19keightyfour) February 16, 2021

Since 3 am Monday. It's now 652 pm Tuesday.



Approaching 40 hours and even more terrifyingly close to two days. Basically brought in what food that wasn't spoiled and all pets. Brought out blankets, sheets, and sleeping bags.



We only have 3 candles for warmth. pic.twitter.com/29l4DyrMuW — Forever Salty in 2021. WEAR A FKING MASK! (@LexaTheGreat) February 17, 2021

TPR also reached out to our readers on Facebook for advice on how to cook and stay comfortable without utilities.

And one submission from TikTok:

Of course many families are not able to stay home during frigid conditions. There are warming centers like the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, and shelters like Corazon Ministries at Travis Park Church available to all who need it.

A full list of emergency shelters and warming resources from Corazon Ministries can be found here.

Stay safe, San Antonio.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

