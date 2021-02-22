PHOTOS: Eva Longoria Bastón Makes Home Deliveries For San Antonio Food Bank

Eva Longoria Bastón delivered food, water and pet food to San Antonians in need following last week's winter storm crisis.

"There are so many communities in need right now, not only because of COVID, and then this Texas freeze, but just in life," Longoria Bastón said as she helped the San Antonio Food Bank make deliveries Monday. "I'm so excited to be here helping the San Antonio Food Bank do what they do best, which is give out love."

The weather caused mass spoilage in refrigerators across San Antonio. Long lines are being met by empty grocery shelves and more people with no food.

The actress and producer is a supporter of Feeding America, a network of more than 200 food banks that help feed more than 46 million people nationwide.

"She brought warm and sunshine to those impacted by the winter storm last week," said Michael Guerra, chief resource officer with the San Antonio Food Bank.

The local food assistance operation may contribute to statewide efforts to help people impacted by the winter storm.

On Sunday, the federal government approved a plan by the Texas Health and Human Services Services Commission to allow SNAP recipients to use their food benefits to purchase hot foods and ready-to-eat meals, such as rotisserie chickens and grocery store deli foods.

The benefits remain in place through the end of March. SNAP recipients can also apply for replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed due to the severe weather.

