Prominent San Antonio Lawyer Martin Phipps Arrested For Harassment

The lawyer co-leading Bexar County’s opioid litigation has been arrested for harassing a former romantic partner via the telephone.

Martin Phipps, 51, was arrested Monday for the class B misdemeanor.

The victim in the case has not been disclosed yet.

“From all that I can tell, this is part of a scorched earth campaign against Martin orchestrated by a couple of former employees. The truth behind their motives will come out,” said Michael McCrum, Phipps’ attorney.

The arrest comes after nearly two months of tumult for Phipps’ personal life.

In the last 90 days, Phipps was married, divorced and received an annulment from Brenda Vega, aged 26.

It was this marriage and the fallout from the divorce that may have led to the public departure of several Phipps Mayes employees, including partner TJ Mayes. The former partner quit in mid January and tweeted that he had done so because Phipps is “a crook” and a “serial abuser of women.”

Vega and Phipps had only known each other a short time when they were wed. Vega worked at the Phipps’ law firm for about a year, and had been transitioned into Phipps’ personal secretary after a few months. The two had been on a handful of dates over the course of a few weeks prior to their marriage, Phipps’ fourth.

The wedding was held in a private ceremony on Dec. 19, 2020 at Paramour, the bar that Phipps owns on the top of his building near downtown.

Phipps and Vega were married for less than a month. Within a week of the December nuptials, Vega had fled Phipps’ King William home in the early hours of Dec. 26. According to documents TPR has reviewed, Vega fled the house fearing for her own safety.

The first week of January, Phipps asked staff members to make the marriage go away, according to a complaint to the Texas state bar TPR obtained.

“Phipps directed Robert Vargas and me to conspire with the Bexar County Clerk to destroy the marriage license,” said TJ Mayes in his complaint.

When they refused, the complaint said, “Phipps became agitated and claimed that this was the kind of ‘political favor that happens all the time.’”

The marriage was annulled Jan. 12.

Vega spoke with the San Antonio Police Department on Jan. 22. In that three-sentence incident report she told an officer “scared of O1” that he was verbally abusive and that she asked a number of questions about protective orders.

TPR has confirmed that the incident report refers to Phipps, but could find no evidence of a protective order.

TPR reported on Mayes’ departure a little over a week ago. It subsequently came to light that Phipps had made threats against sitting councilman Manny Pelaez. It was one of a handful of people he has had — what current and former employees called — Phipps’ “Homicidal fantasies” in a letter.

Pelaez had at one time done work with Phipps and in recent years represented at least one Phipps employee in a Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint.

It isn’t clear if Phipps’ firm will continue with the county’s effort to sue big pharmaceutical companies. Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said no decisions have been made, except to put Phipps in the passenger seat.

“I wrote a letter Jan. 13, giving (Mikal) Watts the authority as co-counsel to carry out anything he deemed that was necessary and protecting the legal rights of Bexar County,” said Nelson Wolff, Bexar County Judge.

Phipps filed the opioid lawsuit in 2018 and his firm retains half all the fees the lawyers will collect, more than any of the other law firms in the case according to the contract. Watts’ firm called Watts, Guerra is less than 20%.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

