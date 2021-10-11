Rebekah Allen | The Texas Tribune

Rebekah Allen | The Texas TribunePolitics Editor | The Texas Tribune
Rebekah Allen is the politics editor for The Texas Tribune, where she previously served as the news editor. Before joining the Tribune, she worked as a statehouse reporter for The Dallas Morning News. Previously, she was an investigative reporter and statehouse reporter for The Advocate in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and an education reporter at the Pensacola News Journal in Florida.
-
Abbott also called on the Legislature to pass a law expanding the ban on vaccine mandates.