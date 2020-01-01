John Clare is comfortable behind a microphone, streaming video or playing violin. A former broadcaster for NPR, John has previously worked with Voice of America, the Canadian Broadcast Corporation and stations in Kansas, Nevada, California, and Pennsylvania.

In 2005, Clare earned the Deems Taylor Award from ASCAP for radio broadcasting, citing his work on 20/20 Hearing.

Having performed with famed tenors Luciano Pavarotti and Andrea Bocelli, Clare has played with the Mid Texas Symphony, Nevada Chamber Symphony, Shreveport Symphony, Abilene Philharmonic and Wichita Symphony Orchestra. An avid chamber music lover, John founded the Las Vegas Chamber Music Society in 2004. He has served on the boards of the American Music Center in New York City, and the San Antonio Chamber Music Society.

Clare is now the CEO and General Manager of Classic 107.3 FM in St. Louis.

