Alexandra Hart | The Texas Standard
Intern for Texas Standard.
GOP leaders say stricter policies are needed to curb rising crime rates.
The Charles Butt Foundation’s 2023 Texas Education Poll asked Texans about their biggest concerns around education.
A Texas A&M economist says the real estate market will likely continue to cool in the coming year.
According to Dr. Peter Hotez of Baylor College of Medicine, there are seven respiratory viruses infecting people in large numbers this season.
An outbreak of dog flu has been reported in Central Texas. Here’s a vet’s advice on how to help a sick pet.
San Marcos, Denton, Elgin, Killeen and Harker Heights all voted to reduce criminal penalties for low-level marijuana possession.
While P-13 wells are technically considered water wells, they were originally drilled for oil and gas exploration.
The small, moth-like butterflies typically appear each year around Labor Day.
Los comisionados de Uvalde aprueban la compra de instalaciones para servicios de apoyo comunitario después del tiroteoLos comisionados del condado de Uvalde votaron el jueves por unanimidad para aprobar la compra de un edificio para albergar servicios de apoyo comunitario. Es el último paso hacia la sanación de una comunidad que aún se tambalea debido al tiroteo acontecido en el mes de mayo en la escuela primaria Robb donde fallecieron 19 estudiantes y dos maestros.
The building's cost, estimated at $700,000, will be covered by grant money from the governor's office.