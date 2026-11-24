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Millions of Texans are preparing to travel for Thanksgiving, with lower gas prices offering some relief for drivers and heavy traffic expected on highways and at airports.

AAA Texas projects 5.7 million Texans will travel at least 50 miles from home for the holiday.

Here's what travelers leaving San Antonio need to know.

1. Gas prices are down, despite a slight uptick

Gas prices have fallen considerably over the past month, although they rose slightly between Monday and Tuesday.

AAA reported the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in San Antonio was $3.01 per gallon Tuesday, up from $2.92 Monday. That's still about 61 cents lower than a month ago.

The statewide average was $3.10 per gallon, compared with the national average of $3.61.

AAA attributes the recent decline to falling crude oil prices, lower seasonal demand and the switch to less expensive winter-blend gasoline.

Prices remain higher than a year ago, however, following months of elevated oil costs and supply disruptions tied to the U.S.-Iran war.

2. Expect crowded highways, especially on the way home

AAA projects about 5.3 million Texans will travel by car, slightly fewer than last Thanksgiving.

Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be among the busiest departure days, while Sunday and Monday could bring heavy return traffic.

According to AAA and transportation analytics firm INRIX, the worst times to drive are generally in the afternoon and early evening. Leaving in the morning could help travelers avoid some congestion, while Thanksgiving Day itself is expected to have relatively light traffic.

Interstate 35 is expected to be particularly congested Sunday afternoon and evening.

TxDOT says no major construction closures are planned along the I-10 and Loop 1604 corridor from Wednesday through Sunday, although some smaller closures are scheduled earlier in the week. That's welcome news for Black Friday shoppers heading to The Shops at La Cantera and The Rim, though holiday traffic could still cause delays.

Motorists can check current road conditions at DriveTexas.org .

Cruises are becoming an increasingly popular Thanksgiving getaway. AAA expects about 147,000 Texans to travel by cruise ship, bus or train this holiday, up 4.1% from last year, with cruises driving much of that increase. For San Antonians, the Port of Galveston is about a four-hour drive away.

"It's become kind of a popular trend over the last few years of people cruising, taking a cruise over the holidays, instead of the traditional going to grandma's house," said AAA Texas spokesman Daniel Armbruster.

3. Rain Tuesday gives way to Thanksgiving sunshine

A chance of rain Tuesday is expected to give way to sunshine Wednesday and mostly dry weather for Thanksgiving.

The National Weather Service forecasts chilly mornings and afternoon highs generally in the 50s and 60s across South Central Texas. Some areas of the Hill Country could see freezing temperatures early Thursday.

Elsewhere, storms could complicate holiday travel on both coasts. Rain and mountain snow are expected across parts of the West, while heavy rain and strong winds could cause delays along the East Coast, particularly around Thanksgiving Day.

4. Check your battery and tires before hitting the road

Chilly mornings could also create problems for vehicles, particularly those with aging batteries or underinflated tires.

Armbruster says battery failures and tire problems are among AAA's most common roadside assistance calls during the holidays.

"We will see a lot of battery calls here over the next days and then also your tires," Armbruster said.

He warned that tire pressure can drop by about one pound per square inch for every 10-degree decrease in temperature.

AAA recommends having car batteries older than three years checked before a long trip.

5. Flying? Expect higher fares and busy airports

San Antonio International Airport expects more than 130,000 passengers between Nov. 22 and Nov. 29, with about 17,800 expected Wednesday and 20,000 Sunday.

AAA Texas projects about 320,000 Texans will fly domestically, slightly fewer than last year. According to AAA booking data, round-trip domestic flights cost an average of $800, up 17% from last Thanksgiving.

Nationally, the Federal Aviation Administration expects more than 417,000 flights during the nine-day Thanksgiving travel period, the busiest for the holiday in 16 years.

San Antonio airport officials say operations have returned to normal following a recent nationwide ground stop, but they're urging passengers to plan ahead.

"They should arrive at the airport at least two hours before their domestic flight and about three hours before their international flight," airport spokeswoman Tonya Hope told TPR. "Because you want to give yourself time to navigate the airport, and that includes parking."

Travelers can also take advantage of the option to reserve airport parking in advance, securing a parking space even when availability is limited. Officials recommend checking flight status before leaving home.

Reserve airport parking or check nationwide flight delays through the FAA .