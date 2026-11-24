It’s early enough in the morning that the only notable sounds outside the Flores household are roosters crowing and dogs barking.

April Flores – a single mother of four – moves comfortably through a complicated morning routine to get her four-year-old son, Danilo “Eli” Flores, ready for one of his twice-weekly occupational therapy appointments.

“It’s crazy,” Flores said. “Our appointment’s not until 10, but we have to get up early to get everything done.”

The problems that Flores encounters when it comes to healthcare are different than the average parent. Some families have to travel hours for care or deal with insurance not covering their doctor. Others need care that only a few doctors are trained to provide.

Flores and Eli live at the intersection of all three of those challenges.

Eli, the youngest of the Flores kids, was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome – meaning his heart didn’t form correctly when he was in the womb. He had multiple open-heart surgeries – including a heart transplant – before he was a year old and now requires a range of specialized medical care.

But that care isn’t available in their hometown of Glen Rose – a rural town more than an hour southwest of Dallas, with a population of about 3,100 people.

“On a good week, we probably spend about 15 hours a week on the road and in our appointments,” Flores said. “Driving, I do about a thousand miles a week.”

The Flores family isn’t the only on facing these challenges. More than half of Texas counties are considered rural, and most parts of the state don’t have adequate access to specialty care. Flores said families need more resources to help them navigate trying to ensure their children get the right care.

“There’s a lot of times I question myself,” she said. “Like, are you really okay or are you just insane, kind of thing.”

Making the drive

Eli sits on a grey beanbag in their living room as a noisy machine that’s designed to look like a seal turns levalbuterol and sodium chloride into a mist that wafts from a dinosaur-shaped mask. Flores keeps the mask in front of Eli’s nose and mouth as he focuses on holding a tablet close to his ear.

Flores said this week, she’ll have to make three long drives instead of just two, because Eli lost his new hearing aids. It’s not the first time she’s taken an extra trip for Eli’s care.

Flores remembers one time when Eli’s feeding tube came out, and she immediately took him to Children’s Health in Dallas.

“I can’t come to my local hospital for any of his needs because the help’s just not there,” she said. “Regardless, they’re going to transfer us out, so might as well just make the trips. So, that’s what we do.”

After Eli was born, he spent most of his first year in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, or NICU, at Cook Children’s in Fort Worth. During that time, Flores mostly stayed with him or at the Ronald McDonald House – a nonprofit that provides meals, housing and support to families of children who are ill or injured.

“We were planning for a different situation for birth…it took a whole turn by five weeks of age. And [the doctors said] ‘he needs a heart transplant, like there’s no other survival for him,’” Flores said.

While her family stepped in to take care of her three other kids while she was away, she said one of her biggest concerns was if they would feel neglected. She came back to Glen Rose as often as she could, but she said Eli’s siblings didn’t always know when they would be able to see their mom next.

“I felt like I was leaving them in the dark, because I didn’t want them to fully worry,” Flores said. “But I was like, ‘they’ve known this far.’ It’s always been like, ‘How do you feel about the situation? Are you okay with mom being gone?’ …and they were like, ‘Do what you have to do, take care of brother.’”

When she looks back at that time, Flores said she feels like she failed Eli’s siblings in some ways, despite doing everything she could to keep them in the loop and give them agency over their own lives.

“I missed quite a bit,” she said. “Just coming home on some days was just not enough to fill in that gap.”

Flores said the experience made her children grow up faster than they should have and she sometimes wishes they could “just be kids.”

Her oldest son, Derek – who just got his driver’s license – started taking healthcare classes at his high school, despite not wanting to go into the industry. He told Flores he was doing it so that if something ever happened to her and he had the knowledge to step in to become Eli’s caregiver.

After Eli’s appointments, Flores still has a day packed with driving, cleaning, as well as navigating insurance and programs meant to support families like hers.

Even with everything on her plate, Flores said she spends as much time as she can trying to make her kids’ lives as “normal” as she can – from picking them up from school to cheering Derek on at his football games. It’s normal for her to wake up early and go to bed late regardless of whether it’s an appointment day for Eli or not.

More than just the Flores family

Despite all the barriers to care, Flores is lucky.

She happens to live close to an area where Eli has access to the type of specialized care that he needs.

Hannah Mehta, cofounder and executive director of the advocacy group Protect Texas Fragile Kids, said there are families like the Flores family across the state.

“Sometimes there are families who will drive three or four hours round-trip just to get a lab draw because only certain hospitals can access their child’s central line and there’s no lab in their community that can do it,” she said.

Mehta – who also has a child with complex medical needs – said her organization is made up of about 5,000 Texas families, many of whom live in rural communities throughout the state.

For them, there are a lot more factors to consider when it comes to their child’s care.

The biggest consideration is physical access.

Of Texas’ 254 counties, more than 145 don’t have a practicing pediatrician. Another 21 counties have only one practicing pediatrician.

“That distance and the access to care in those rural communities is already a challenge,” Mehta said. “When you add the layers of needing really highly specialized subspecialty care, it creates a burden, I would say, for families. Often, it really becomes kind of a controlling factor in their lives.”

Mehta said moving closer to care isn’t always feasible – families, especially in rural areas, rely on programs and insurance to make sure their child is connected to the care they need.

Flores had already been driving across North Texas for a while before someone told her she could get reimbursements for non-emergency medical travel through Eli’s insurance.

Even after the time-consuming process of making a claim, there’s a chance it gets rejected and Flores doesn’t get that reimbursement at all.

“I could be using that extra money to pay for something else, or for another bill,” Flores said. “You’re counting on it, but at the same time, if it’s rejected there’s nothing you could really do. I mean, keep fighting for it, but is it worth it?”

Mehta said it isn’t just denials that make it so difficult to get adequate resources.

Nearly a decade ago, Texas made some changes to STAR Kids – a Medicaid program that provides health coverage for children and young adults with disabilities. The state went from a fee-for-service model – where it reimburses medical providers for each service – to a managed care model, which meant insurance companies created networks of providers.

Mehta said the transition meant families went from being able to access any provider in the state that accepted Medicaid patients to only the providers within their network.

“It created additional limitations and burdens within the system for families because all of a sudden it further restricted access to that care,” Mehta said.

Mehta, who lives in Denton County, said her county was considered part of “the Fort Worth side” of the Metroplex. She said the insurance companies decided to contract with Cook Children’s but not with Children’s Medical Center in Dallas.

She said that left her without access to one of the two major pediatric health systems in North Texas.

She explained that an insurance provider that covers most of the West Texas region recently had a contracting dispute with Cook Children’s.

“So, families that would come from the West and East Texas part to the Metroplex to get care for their child at Cook Children’s, now all the sudden are scrambling,” Mehta said.

Mehta said her organization is trying to collect data on what these families are experiencing and what resources would be helpful. She said many parents she works with are just like Flores – willing to travel as far as they need to get the right care. But, Mehta said they need flexibility on what providers they can see and support navigating programs that already exist – as well as a stronger healthcare workforce to address complex needs.

Worth the trip