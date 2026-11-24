James Shelton Sr. says he wore his WWII veteran hat to his doctor’s appointment Friday morning not because he had an inkling that a surprise was waiting, but for another reason.

“I wear my hat when I come over here because there’s a lady here, her husband was in WWII, that’s the reason I wear it, it helps her,” he said.

But the San Antonio native also had a sneaking suspicion something was going on.

“I knew something was up when he set the appointment for the 20th, because my birthday is tomorrow.”

It’s a claim his son James Shelton Jr. flattly denies. A simple “no” to the notion his dad had any idea that a surprise was planned.

“He might like to make you think he did,” Shelton Jr. said.

Maybe he knew, maybe he didn’t, but whatever the case, he certainly couldn’t have predicted the extent of the celebration.

A mariachi trio to serenade him. A proclamation from the county announcing Nov. 21, 2026, to be James Shelton Sr. Day. A special appearance from Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. And of course, friends, family and cake.

“What I’m seeing today, I can’t believe,” he told the San Antonio Report. “I wish I could live longer to admire it.”

Eleanor Fitzgerald/ San Antonio Report

James Shelton Sr. dances with a healthcare worker as a band plays during his surprise 100th birthday party.

Pacific Theater in WWII

He joined the U.S. Navy when he was just 17 years old, the oldest of seven kids on the city’s South Side. They were a military family: two served in the Army, two in the Navy and two in the Marine Corps.

He said in a 2022 interview with theSomerset Historical Society that he always knew he would join the Navy — he even has a photo of himself at 32 months old dressed in a sailor’s uniform.

“Once a sailor, always a sailor.”

In the summer of 1945, Shelton Sr. survived one of the deadliest campaigns of WWII, the Battle of Okinawa. In what became the final battle before the invasion of the Japanese mainland; the land, sea and air contest lasted for three months.

Evie Reichel EGR Communications/Courtesy

James Shelton Sr. in his U.S. Navy uniform.

At 19, he repaired damaged ships and witnessed kamikaze attacks, the Japanese suicide attacks into Allied ships. He said in his historical society interview that the suicide attacks were so bad near Okinawa, sailors couldn’t even smoke a cigarette on deck for fear of the cherry being spotted from afar.

Shortly after the battle ended, the war concluded, and the ship set off for the United States. But not before an enemy submarine, unaware that the Japanese had surrendered, fired a torpedo directly at the ship.

Shelton Sr. was standing on deck, sipping a cup of coffee at the time, when it struck right below him. They hand-steered the ship all the way back to Pearl Harbor.

Life after war

After he returned home to San Antonio, he married his wife Isabel, and the couple had four children. They were married for 61 years before she died in 2012.

He spent 36 years working as a railroad conductor in Texas. He still drives himself around town, though he said he’s stopped driving at night.

“I got another year, but I think I’m going to quit next year,” he said. “People are too crazy for me.”

His son said though he rarely speaks about his experience during the war, it’s not because he’s afraid of attention. “He wants to be the life of the party, but yet he doesn’t want to be the life of the party.”

The sentiment was evident at his surprise party at WellMed at Pecan Valley on Friday, as he cracked jokes, danced with healthcare workers and flashed guests a beaming grin.

His impact on those in the room was also clear. When his physician, Dr. Ricardo Pedraza, got up to speak, Shelton Sr. lovingly said, “that’s my buddy.”

“You know every time I see you, sir, it brings joy to my heart to see you on my schedule, and I know it’s going to be a good day when I have the pleasure to talk to you,” Pedraza said.

Shelton Sr. responded by asking when he could see him again.

“Two months. See you in two months.”

The San Antonio Report’s military and veterans coverage is supported by Report for America.

This story first appeared in the San Antonio Report.