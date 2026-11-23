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Some immigrant families who previously attended immigration court hearings in San Antonio are now being ordered to appear inside a family detention center in Dilley, about 75 miles south of the city.

The relocation means families not currently in immigration custody must travel to a detention facility for their court appearances — or risk receiving deportation orders if they fail to show up.

Pastor Dianne Garcia of San Antonio's Roca de Refugio says she's helped dozens of immigrants whose hearings have been moved from San Antonio and other Texas cities to the South Texas Family Residential Center.

Kory Cook / TPR Pastor Dianne Garcia of Roca de Refugio stands with members of various congregations and leads a prayer vigil in April 2026 outside San Antonio Immigration and Customs Enforcement check-in offices located at 3523 Crosspoint on San Antonio's North Side.

Garcia believes the relocation is an effort to get around a federal court ruling that restricts immigration enforcement at courthouses.

In June, U.S. District Judge P. Casey Pitts of the Northern District of California struck down Trump administration policies that had expanded Immigration and Customs Enforcement's ability to make civil immigration arrests at courthouses.

The ruling found that ICE and the Department of Justice's Executive Office for Immigration Review had failed to adequately explain why they eliminated longstanding restrictions on courthouse arrests. The judge found the policy changes arbitrary and capricious under the federal Administrative Procedure Act.

The decision effectively restored earlier restrictions that generally limited courthouse arrests to exceptional circumstances, including national security threats, imminent danger and certain public safety emergencies.

“In June of this year, a judge ruled that ICE could no longer be at courthouses because it was intimidating and unfair for people. It was skewing the judicial process, and so this is basically a way around that,” Garcia said.

Kory Cook / TPR Pastor Dianne Garcia prays at ICE check-in for both ICE officers and immigrants in detention.

The change comes as immigrant families are already navigating an increasingly complicated legal process. Garcia says many of those receiving new hearing notices don't have attorneys or the financial resources to make the trip to Dilley.

“It seems like they're picking people who don't have representation, and so those tend to be people who don't have a lot of resources. They don't have the means to travel out there, so it makes a huge barrier for people to just attend their court hearing to begin with,” she said.

A Nov. 19 report by Spanish newspaper El País detailed the experience of a Venezuelan mother from San Antonio whose immigration hearing was moved from a local courthouse to Dilley. Her hearing, originally scheduled for 2028, was advanced to November 2026, giving her just six days to decide whether to appear.

The woman, identified only as LP because of concerns about retaliation, ultimately attended the hearing. Afterward, immigration agents fitted her with an ankle monitor.

The report described similar summonses received by approximately 20 families, citing accounts from attorneys, advocates and immigrants. It also reported that some families were initially concerned that the notices were fraudulent.

TPR independently confirmed the relocation of hearings with the front desk at the Dilley facility. Officials there said immigration court hearings are taking place inside the detention center Monday through Friday.

The arrangement has also affected Garcia's ability to support members of her congregation. She says approximately 40 people from her church have been detained over the past two years.

Garcia says she was recently barred from entering Dilley to provide pastoral services to detained families. She said officials never gave her a reason for the restriction, but she believes her advocacy and public criticism of ICE may have played a role.

“They never give a reason, but I assume that I crossed the line, some invisible line, over to being too activist and speaking out against ICE. I wasn't actually talking about family detention, but I've now been barred from being able to visit families in that detention center, which includes people in my own congregation,” Garcia said.

The restriction has left Garcia concerned about families who are isolated inside the facility and have limited access to outside support.

Despite those concerns, she is hopeful that a change in state leadership could bring a different approach to immigration detention.

“The governor-elect has shown real interest in closing Dilley and in making the system more humane for families, and so hopefully we might eventually get this system of family and child detention shut down,” Garcia said.