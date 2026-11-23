As he tells it, Josh Allen hit rock bottom when he walked out of Home Depot in 2024.

Waiting for him in his car was his mom, ready to embark on the project of redoing the floors of her home.

Also waiting for him were six police deputies, ready to arrest him on theft and drug charges.

This was not Allen’s first time getting busted at this Home Depot.

A San Antonio native, he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2008. He deployed to Iraq twice and Kuwait once, but an injury he sustained while deployed left him with something worse than a scar: a crippling opioid addiction.

“I was released into the public with a problem,” he said about getting out of the military in 2013.

Amber Esparza / San Antonio Report

U.S. Army veteran Joshua Allen smiles as he listens to opening remarks from Felony Veterans Treatment Court Presiding Judge Kristina Escalona during a graduation ceremony at the Bexar County Courthouse on Nov. 12. Credit: Amber Esparza / San Antonio Report

Upon his return to San Antonio, his drug addiction worsened. Opioids weren’t cutting it any longer, so he sought harder drugs. His relationships with family and friends deteriorated. He was arrested for stealing and drug procession, twice at Walmart and once at Home Depot.

Like many veterans, he struggled with the transition back into the civilian world.

“The Army was my life for almost six years. Now I didn’t know what to do. I didn’t know if I was going to be good at anything, and the drug use just continued to spiral out of control for me,” Allen said.

He spent 15 months in jail, finally getting clean. Three days after his release, that sobriety was broken.

That was when he found himself at Home Depot facing an arrest for the second time, this time with his mom watching. He was promptly taken back to jail.

“The regular judicial system was looking at me like, he’s not going to be fixed, and I don’t blame them,” Allen said.

It was then that he was accepted into Bexar County’s Felony Veterans Treatment Court. He credits the experience with saving his life.

“If I was the only life they saved, they did. I would be dead or on the way to being that way,” Allen said.

“I don’t know that I had it in me on my own at that point to be able to just stop, and this place afforded me that.”

Amber Esparza / San Antonio Report

The Felony Veterans Treatment Court team listen as graduates speak during a graduation ceremony for the fall 2026 class on Nov. 12.

Felony Veterans Treatment Court

The county’s speciality court is intended to help veterans maintain sobriety, find employment and become productive members of the community while moving through the criminal justice system.

The court was established in 2017 by judges Jefferson Moore and Lori Valenzuela. Justice Valenzuela, now a judge on the Texas Fourth Court of Appeals, said she was inspired to start the court after going up in a military family, with her father in the service.

“I had an opportunity to have a front-row seat to veterans and veteran families and their challenges. It was just this personal desire to want to give back to the veteran community,” she said.

Judge Kristina Escalona, of the 186th District Court, who currently presides over the court, has also taken inspiration from her father’s military service.

“The military has always been close to my heart. But I knew it was something I wanted to attempt to just follow in the footsteps of because I thought it was a great program,” Escalona said.

She said part of what has made the court’s model successful is the one-on-one investment in the veterans. Staff is available 24/7, and the court’s team works to create a family atmosphere, including a shared Thanksgiving dinner.

Amber Esparza / San Antonio Report

Judge Kristina Escalona thanks her team and friends of family of the graduates during the fall 2026 Felony Veterans Treatment Court graduation ceremony at the Bexar County Courthouse.

“We know the special interests in their lives and what challenges they’re facing, and I talk to them in a way so they realize that, these people really do know me, really do take time to learn me,” Escalona said.

The program runs for two years, and a lot is asked of the veterans who participate. They are frequently tested to confirm that they are maintaining their sobriety, they attend counseling and they can get help with receiving VA care.

Court sessions are treated almost as group therapy sessions, where veterans are asked to be open and honest about the progress they are making or the setbacks they are facing.

Valenzuela said this commitment from all parties has contributed to the longevity of the program.

“There is investment on both sides, and it’s very apparent here. You don’t often have folks leaving court saying ‘thank you.’ But these folks are really leaving two years of constant support, constant encouragement, and that makes a big difference.”

Pathway to success

For Josh Allen, that support and encouragement Felony Veteran Treatment Court offered made all the difference.

They helped him find stable housing while he began his journey to sobriety. He found community on the veterans floor of Crosspoint’s residential rehabilitation on San Antonio’s East Side.

Diego Medel / San Antonio Report

The Crosspoint facility at 301 Yucca St. in San Antonio is where the nonprofit operates its residential reentry program.

“I never got treated like a criminal ever, ever here, and I was one. I was a drug addict for more parts of my life than I wasn’t, and they treated me like a person.”

He said the court’s model grew on him. At first he was skeptical of sharing his struggles in front of the group, but by the end of his two years, he said going to court every month gave him the “biggest dopamine hit.”

He said he actually got excited each time he was scheduled to appear. He’s determined to keep the progress he’s made while in veteran court. He’s working toward being able to get a house one day using the VA home loan program, and he recently was able to purchase his first truck.

Allen is also focused on repairing some of the relationships that soured during his years in active addiction. Working as handyman in homes has given him a love of fixing things, a role he likened the court to having in his own life.

“We’re building a house on this good foundation now. It just had to be torn down first.”

Graduation day

On a Thursday afternoon in mid-November, this year’s fall graduating class gathered with their friends and family in the Dolorosa Street courthouse downtown. At 12 veterans, it was one of the largest groups yet.

An honor guard presented the colors, a slideshow played with highlights from two years' worth of program activities and retired Maj. Gen. Alfred Valenzuela passed along a word of advice to the graduates.

The Felony Veterans Treatment Court team spoke to the accomplishments of each individual veteran and then offered them the chance to address the crowd.

Amber Esparza / San Antonio Report

Attendees, made up of mostly friends and family, listen and wipe away tears as they listen to graduates’ speeches during the fall 2026 Felony Veteran’s Treatment Court graduation ceremony at the Bexar County Courthouse on Nov. 12, 2026.

Tears were shed from the podium and from the audience as veterans expressed their gratitude.

“This program means everything to me.”

“This program didn’t just help me complete requirements; it helped me build a life, a real life, a life I’m proud of.”

“Thank you to our judge, for keeping me alive.”

“I’m proud because the man standing here today is not the same man who began this program, and I am grateful.”

One, summed up the court experience in a single brief sentence.

“I’m gonna miss showing up.”

The San Antonio Report’s military and veterans coverage is supported by Report for America.

This story first appeared in the San Antonio Report.

