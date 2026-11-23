Texas got a jump start on flu season this year, with cases of the virus spreading earlier than usual. But thanks to a new program at the University of Texas at Austin that will model and predict the virus' spread, Texans may have the chance to be better prepared for future flu seasons.

"Anticipating when the season is going to start, how severe it is, can really help medical professionals and the public in general figure out when they should get a flu shot or or take other precautions to protect themselves," said Lauren Ancel Meyers, the director for UT's Center for Pandemic Decision Science.

The center has spent years modeling how pathogens behave and how different treatment and prevention strategies could slow their spread. Now, with a new grant from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, Meyers' team is launching an effort to specifically focus on forecasting the flu. It's called the Center for Outbreak Modeling, Prediction, Analytics and Surveillance Science, or COMPASS.

With COMPASS, Meyers' team will build on their current modeling techniques by incorporating more complex dynamics, such as considering multiple circulating flu strains at once, and modeling various decision-making scenarios for deploying vaccines and treatment options. They'll also incorporate artificial intelligence to see if they can find patterns that have been overlooked in the past.

Having more advanced models to make predictions ahead of this year's active flu season could have been especially helpful, Meyers said.

Though each flu season "has its own personality," according to Austin Public Health epidemiologist Heather Cooks-Sinclair, the past few seasons have followed a broad pattern: a slow increase in flu-like respiratory symptoms during the fall and a spike in winter around holiday travel and kids' subsequent return to school. Those symptoms often point to the flu, but COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses also tend to be in the mix.

This year looks a little different, though.

"We're seeing a very early flu season," Cooks-Sinclair said.

The most recent CDC surveillance data shows very high rates of doctor's visits in the state related to influenza-like illness — a fever alongside a cough or sore throat and potentially other respiratory symptoms. Only Louisiana currently reports higher rates. Cooks-Sinclair said that local rates of flu-like illness are even higher than Texas' at large, and positivity rates of flu tests administered by local providers are rising.

Typically, public health experts urge people to get a flu shot before the end of October. In a year like this one, Meyers said, 20-20 hindsight tells us that many folks could have benefitted from getting their shots a few weeks earlier than usual. Better modeling might have helped point health professionals in the right direction to give that advice.

"We might have gotten people vaccinated a little bit earlier than usual and had better levels of protection," Meyers said.

But it's not just the typical seasonal flu that Meyers' team will be tracking. They'll also be modeling how novel flu outbreaks — think avian flu, or another flu that could break through from animals to humans — could look.

"We're trying to prepare for the possibility that we could have a pandemic five, 10, 20 years from now caused by a novel but potentially very deadly influenza virus," she said.

The COMPASS team will create strategies about when to deploy vaccines, viral treatments and other protective measures to slow the spread of novel viruses. They'll also think about how to strategically produce and stockpile viral treatments and when to offer vaccines to various high-risk groups. That could help save lives and could have economic benefits, too, by preventing the need to close schools or businesses.

"If we can do a better job of forecasting, then we can do a better job of making sure people are vaccinated on time, making sure we have enough staff and resources at hospitals so we can give people the care that they need, and maybe so that we can even encourage people to make behavioral changes that will protect themselves or the people they care about," Meyers said.

That's the goal. For now, there are some tried-and-true options available to fight the seasonal flu. Local public health leaders say there's no time like the present to get that flu shot.

There might not be time for the vaccine to build maximal protection ahead of Thanksgiving gatherings, but it should certainly offer some protection before Christmas, Cooks-Sinclair said.

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