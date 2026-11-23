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The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas has released its Texas Employment Forecast, which projects a total increase of 1.1% in employment, or about 163,000 jobs. In December, employment is expected to reach 14.5 million (Chart 1).

Texas employment grew in October as well, adding 41,400 jobs. The Dallas Fed said September’s figure was revised upward but showed a contraction of 1.4%.

Luis Torres is a senior business economist for the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank. Torres says job growth accelerated in October 2026 and helped boost annual growth, but not enough to reach the state’s standing average. He said the drop in the state’s immigrant workforce stalled labor supply, but a swath of sectors still saw gains.

"Texas employment growth accelerated in October, bringing year-to-date job growth to 1.1 percent. This is still below the state's long-running average of 2 percent. Labor supply constraints from sharply lower immigration have hindered employment growth this year. Job gains were broad-based across sectors, with services and construction employment picking up and manufacturing remaining a source of strength. AI-related and oil and gas activity continue to support growth," said Torres.

Professional and business services, construction, trade and transportation services and manufacturing led October’s job gains, according to the report. The largest declines happened in the category of other services posted followed by government.

What is the Texas Employment Forecast?

The Dallas Fed’s Texas Employment Forecast is a job growth projection for the calendar year. It is estimated as the 12-month change in payroll employment from December to December. The forecast results from the average of four models that consider U.S. GDP, U.S. Leading Index, Texas Leading Index, WTI oil prices, COVID-19 fixed effects and COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Learn more about the Texas Employment Forecast here.