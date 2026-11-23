Attorney General Ken Paxton has dropped two lawsuits against Texas pediatricians he had accused of illegally providing children gender-transitioning medications, such as estrogen or testosterone, or hormone blockers.

One was against Dr. Brett Cooper, an assistant professor of pediatrics at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, who Paxton sued under Senate Bill 14, a 2023 law that bars doctors from prescribing gender-transitioning hormones to minors.

The lawsuit against Cooper alleged that he used "false, misleading, and deceptive acts and practices to mislead pharmacies, insurance providers, and/or patients." It accused him of doing so by "falsifying medical records, prescriptions, and billing records to conceal that his treatments and prescriptions were for the purposes of transitioning a child's biological sex."

Paxton had also sued May Lau, a former adolescent medicine physician who surrendered her medical license a year ago because of the lawsuit.

Paxton filed a notice of non-suit in Collin County district court on Friday for both lawsuits, the latest in a series of cases he has dropped as he prepares to depart office. His successor, Democratic state Sen. Nathan Johnson of Dallas, will be sworn in in January.

The suit accused Lau of violating the law by authorizing the use of testosterone by at least 21 teenagers to transition their biological gender or affirm their gender identity, which she denies. She moved to Oregon "and saw no reason to continue to maintain her Texas license," according to a statement provided by her attorney, Craig Smyser, last year. She took her practice with her.

One of the nation's first doctors accused of illegally providing care to transgender youth was Dr. Hector Granados, an El Paso endocrinologist. The state dropped its case against him in September 2025 after accusing him of falsifying medical records and violating SB 14.

The suit against him said he was a "scofflaw who is harming the health and safety of Texas children by providing puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to children."

This article first appeared on The Texas Tribune.