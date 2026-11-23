After nearly two years of measles outbreaks from Texas to South Carolina and Pennsylvania, the U.S. has lost its elimination status for the highly contagious disease, undoing decades of public health efforts.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that can kill young children and other at-risk populations and leave some with brain damage and disability.

The virus was declared eliminated in the U.S. in 2000. But declining vaccination rates over the last six years have allowed the disease to reinsert itself.

An outbreak among the Mennonite community in West Texas last year killed two children. And an ongoing outbreak in Pennsylvania has infected nearly 1,600 people and killed eight, marking one of the worst measles outbreaks in the U.S. in over three decades, according to the state’s health secretary.

Local infectious disease experts discussed what this means for San Antonio, whether the region is prepared for potential outbreaks, and what work lies ahead to regain control over the disease.

What elimination means

Every year, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), a group that works under the World Health Organization, looks at countries in North and South America to determine whether measles and rubella are routinely spreading among the population.

The organization revoked the U.S. measles elimination status on Tuesday, a decision that was expected. Mexico and Bolivia also lost their designations, and Canada lost its elimination status last year.

Researchers introduced the first vaccine against measles in 1963. Vaccination rates climbed, eventually reaching levels high enough to secure herd immunity, meaning measles — a disease that had previously infected millions of Americans every year — effectively had nowhere to spread.

The story is similar for other diseases like polio and rubella, diseases that are no longer endemic in the U.S. — and smallpox, which was eradicated worldwide — thanks to vaccines and public health efforts.

There aren’t any antiviral treatments for measles. It hasn’t been a priority for researchers because of how effective the vaccine is at preventing the disease in the first place, said Lee-Ann Allen, executive vice president for research at Texas Biomedical Research Institute.

“It’s sad, because it’s completely avoidable,” Allen said of the U.S. losing elimination status.

Scientists at the research institute started testing potential therapeutics against measles earlier this year, a project lead researcher Viraj Kulkarni said shouldn’t even be necessary.

“It’s a big problem, and we have a simple solution for it,” Kulkarni said in April. “We don’t have to even do this research — if you give the vaccine, it’s gone.”

Today, the measles vaccine is administered in combination with others that offer long-lasting immunity against measles, rubella and mumps, known as the MMR vaccine.

MMR vaccination rates among kindergartners started declining around the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, dipping below the 95% target to maintain herd immunity during the 2020-2021 school year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Allen said the core challenge in vaccine hesitancy is that because we are so far removed from the horror of these diseases, the small risk of a vaccine-related complication seems more real to some people than the diseases themselves.

“When I was a kid, vaccines were new and people my parents’ age had these diseases during childhood,” Allen said. “They realized from their personal experience how devastating these diseases can be for children.”

Public health experts have widely criticized U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for stoking fears around vaccines by narrowing federal childhood vaccine recommendations and promoting a long-debunked link between vaccines and autism. Kennedy has also axed nearly half a billion dollars in funding toward mRNA vaccine research.

Kennedy said in an X post following the PAHO announcement that his department would work to regain measles elimination status, and that the MMR vaccine is the most effective way to prevent measles.

Regaining control

In Texas and Bexar County, MMR coverage rates have declined from above herd immunity thresholds, according to Department of State Health Services data. Statewide, 93.3% of kindergartners were vaccinated against measles during the 2025-2026 school year. Bexar County had a similar MMR coverage rate, at 93.6%.

But one Bexar County school reported an MMR coverage rate of 43%, and four others were below 75%.

“That’s the concern,” said Dr. Jason Bowling, University Health’s chief epidemiologist. He used a wildfire analogy: “You have some areas where it doesn’t burn very well, but then it reaches another area and just takes off.”

Measles is highly transmissible: the virus can linger in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours. The virus’ symptoms typically include cough, fever, red and watery eyes, and a rash. Potential long-term complications from measles include brain damage, blindness and deafness, and damage to the immune system that makes people susceptible to other diseases.

“You have to rebuild that whole repertoire of immunity you’ve built over a lifetime,” Allen said. “It puts people at risk of other infections.”

There have not been any major outbreaks in the South Texas area in recent years. But earlier this year, a few cases were reported in Bandera and Kendall counties. DSHS said the initial case came from out of state and spread among unvaccinated residents in those counties.

A small number of cases were also reported at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Dilley, about an hour southwest of San Antonio.

It’s difficult for any city to be prepared for a measles outbreak because of how contagious the disease is and what few treatment options exist for those who contract it, Bowling said. He added that the PAHO decision should be viewed as a time to push for better vaccination rates, pointing to Brazil as an example of a country that lost elimination status but regained it several years later.

“I saw a headline that it’s a national embarrassment, and I don’t necessarily disagree with that,” he said. “But this is a call to action. Let’s not just sit on our hands. … It’s only going to turn around with concerted effort.”

This story first appeared in the San Antonio Report.