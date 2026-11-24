A parcel of prime undeveloped land in the northwestern part of Hemisfair is now in the hands of the city, a move that the park’s leaders say could have major repercussions.

City officials recently told Hemisfair CEO Melissa Robinson that it would take over the ground lease of what the park calls “D5,” a three-quarter-acre property on South Alamo Street next to the Monarch Hotel.

The takeover comes as another planned Hemisfair development — a mixed-use project on Market Street — is delayed due to needed utility work the city has declined to do.

A written statement provided by spokesman Brian Chasnoff said the city is exploring opportunities to develop affordable housing on the D5 site. Discussions are still in the very early planning stages.

But the decision to assume control of the key developable parcel came as a surprise to Robinson, and she’s now hoping to meet with the city manager’s office about those plans.

The land became available for lease and development this year after a deal fell through in 2024 for a 17-story mixed-income residential tower with Area Real Estate. The firm built Hemisfair’s The ‘68 mixed-income apartments in 2016.

For almost two years, leaders of the Hemisfair Park Area Redevelopment Corporation (HPARC) have reached out to the city about issuing a request for proposals on developing the property, Robinson said.

After multiple requests for answers, the city recently told Hemisfair leaders that it wants to remove the parcel from HPARC’s portfolio and proceed with developing the site. The move, which will require approval of City Council, Robinson said, is similar to what will likely happen with the easternmost parcels of Hemisfair land for the planned sports and entertainment district.

Robinson discussed the issue at a recent meeting with the HPARC board of directors because, she said, of the potential for long-term financial consequences for the entity tasked with maintaining the urban park at the center of downtown.

Without those parcels, “I no longer can count on that revenue coming into HPARC to be able to sustain the organization and the operational work and capital improvements and things like that that we would need to do in the district,” Robinson said.

“I can’t grow staff. I can’t grow my events budget. I don’t have any more operational income to be able to deploy into capital projects that need to happen for maintenance.”

But without the D5 parcel, HPARC might have to “do more with less,” she said, and also become dependent on the Hemisfair Conservancy and private donors to manage the park.

Master plan

Internal Revenue Service filings show the Conservancy had $4.4 million in revenue in 2024 and $2.7 million in expenses, according to ProPublica’s Nonprofit Explorer.

The city established HPARC in 2009 as the entity responsible for acquiring property, planning, developing, constructing, managing, maintaining and financing projects at Hemisfair.

HPARC built and opened the play-centric Yanaguana Gardens in 2015, and Civic Park in 2025. It has long looked at plans for Tower Park, the area encompassing the Tower of the Americas and adjacent to the Henry B. González Convention Center.

Revenue from ground leases in Hemisfair goes to HPARC to cover the management and maintenance of 40 acres of the total 90-acre former site of the World’s Fair.

“We obviously were formed for the purpose of doing all of this work to execute under a master plan that was generated by community [and] approved by council,” Robinson said.

Removing a parcel, she added, “affects our financial sustainability because the ground lease income that’s attached to that is now being diverted to the city in some form or fashion.”

Affordable housing

San Antonio Housing Trust Executive Director Pete Alanis confirmed that the agency is doing a case study on how an affordable housing development could fit on the parcel. One challenge is the limited space to include parking, he said.

If the city moves forward with a housing development, HPARC will want to be included as a stakeholder with input on the project, Robinson said.

In the meantime, the HPARC leader also has requested a meeting with the city manager’s office to learn about its plans for the parcels south of the convention center and in the historic homes in that area.

In a recent council meeting, city staff suggested the property might be developed through public-private partnerships that would generate another source of income for the city.

“If that were the case, and then if the outcome of that is similar to D5 where we would not be given the revenue from the tenancy at those buildings, that also affects our pro forma,” she said.

Courtesy / Gómez Vázquez International

A rendering of the new 550 Market Street project proposed by Graystreet Partners in a Jan. 21 presentation to the City of San Antonio’s Historic and Design Review Commission.

In another part of Hemisfair, on a parcel they call D2, a long-planned four-building development by GrayStreet Partners has been delayed.

Known as 550 Market Street, the retail and residential project adjacent to the River Walk and Civic Park is expected to transform a vacant lot into a two-level retail and restaurant development with underground parking, an art garden and a plaza area.

But the holdup comes not at the developer’s fault, Robinson said.

GrayStreet acquired the property in 2025 and the city’s Historic and Design Review Commission approved the design plans in January. It would be built in phases with the retail component to come first.

The $43 million development, however, will require major utility improvements that the developer had expected the city to commit to making before moving ahead, Robinson said.

Now that the city has declined to work on the project, GrayStreet is planning to do the work and absorb the costs, she said. The construction start date has been pushed a year to January 2027.

This story first appeared in the San Antonio Report.