Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The first freeze warning of fall has been posted for the Hill Country, north and northwest of San Antonio, where residents should take action to protect pets, plants and pipes.

Bring pets inside and wrap potted plants for frost protection or bring them indoors, too. Exterior pipes should be wrapped or covered with a frost cap, which is available at home improvement stores.

The National Weather Service reports the freeze warning will be in effect from midnight Tuesday until 9 a.m. Wednesday for Bandera, Blanco, Burnet, Edwards, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr, Llano and Real Counties.

A cold front will drop early morning temperatures to between 26 and 32 degrees for the region. Very little precipitation, if any, is associated with this cold front — maybe a tenth or a quarter of an inch in some isolated spots, forecasters said.

Wind chills in the 20s are possible at times as wind gusts hit 20 to 30 miles per hour, especially east of Highway 281. Hats, long-sleeved coats and gloves should be worn by anyone spending extended time outdoors during the freeze warning period.

Thanksgiving morning in the Hill Country should begin with temperatures just above freezing, but a warming trend will kick in on Friday and last the rest of the long holiday weekend.

Highs in the Hill Country this week will remain in the 50s and warm into the 60s by the weekend.

Temperatures in San Antonio should remain just above freezing on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, before the freeze warning kicks in for the Alamo City, too.