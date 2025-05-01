City of San Antonio offers new grants for businesses impacted by construction

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The City of San Antonio has partnered with the LiftFund to launch three new grant programs to help small businesses impacted by ongoing city construction.

The grants will be allocated for before, during, and after construction projects.

“While construction is essential to our growth, we know it doesn’t come without disruptions for our residents and business owners,” said Brenda Hicks-Sorensen, economic development department director.

“We are committed to minimizing the immediate impact on our local businesses, so they can continue to grow and thrive along with our city,” she said.

Grant programs include:



The Stabilization Construction Grant will provide up to $35,000 to businesses and nonprofits in zones under active construction near the downtown area. This encompasses the Zona Cultural, S. Alamo St., and N. New Braunfels Phase 2.

The $5,000 Accelerate Construction Grant will help establishments make improvements and upgrades to interior and exterior space in areas where construction has recently concluded. This encompasses Bynum Phase 2, Bulverde Phase 1, N. New Braunfels Phase 1 and the Broadway Corridor.

The $2,000 Mitigation Construction Grant is for businesses in the Marbach Rd. area, where construction is expected to begin soon.

Eligibility criteria and required documents vary by program.

Liftfund is offering an info session covering all three programs on May 8. Small business owners with questions can call LiftFund at 800-923-9551.

The City of San Antonio is also conducting additional outreach to businesses in the eligible construction zones.

