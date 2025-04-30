San Antonio Spurs player Stephon Castle named NBA's Rookie of the Year

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio Spurs point guard Stephon Castle has been named the NBA's 2024-2025 Kia Rookie of the Year.

The 20-year-old averaged 14.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.1 assists during the regular season and led all rookies in points per game.

Castle is the fourth Spurs player to win the distinction.

He joins David Robinson (1989-90), Tim Duncan (1997-98), and last season's unanimous winner, Victor Wembanyama.

The Spurs are the first NBA team in nearly 10 years to have back-to-back Rookie of the Year winners.

Castle was previously selected as the Most Valuable Player of the Castrol Rising Stars during the NBA 2025 All-Star game in San Francisco.