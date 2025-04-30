© 2025 Texas Public Radio
San Antonio Spurs player Stephon Castle named NBA's Rookie of the Year

Texas Public Radio | By Marian Navarro
Published April 30, 2025 at 1:36 PM CDT
San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle shoots in the second half against the Utah Jazz at Frost Bank Center.
Daniel Dunn
/
Reuters
San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle shoots in the second half against the Utah Jazz at Frost Bank Center.

San Antonio Spurs point guard Stephon Castle has been named the NBA's 2024-2025 Kia Rookie of the Year.

The 20-year-old averaged 14.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.1 assists during the regular season and led all rookies in points per game.

Castle is the fourth Spurs player to win the distinction.

He joins David Robinson (1989-90), Tim Duncan (1997-98), and last season's unanimous winner, Victor Wembanyama.

The Spurs are the first NBA team in nearly 10 years to have back-to-back Rookie of the Year winners.

Castle was previously selected as the Most Valuable Player of the Castrol Rising Stars during the NBA 2025 All-Star game in San Francisco.

