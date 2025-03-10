No criminal charges will be filed over Boerne bleacher collapse

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The Kendall County District Attorney's Office said it will not pursue criminal charges in connection to a deadly bleacher collapse at the Kendall County Fair's rodeo last year.

A 79-year-old woman, Vera Asher Smith, died, and several others were injured.

City officials said none of the required city-issued building permits for the bleachers were applied for and, as a result, no structural inspections were conducted.

Welding to finalize assembly of the structure was being done as late as the day before, and it was never examined.

The DA's office said in a statement that there was insufficient evidence to prove a criminal case beyond a reasonable doubt.

The Kendall County Fair is held on a sprawling 55-acre complex given to the city in 1913 by its original owners, the Ferdinand Herff family.

The annual festivities at the Boerne fairgrounds typically include a carnival and a rodeo, and the bleachers are filled with spectators.

Jack Morgan contributed to this report.