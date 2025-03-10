No criminal charges will be filed over Boerne bleacher collapse
The Kendall County District Attorney's Office said it will not pursue criminal charges in connection to a deadly bleacher collapse at the Kendall County Fair's rodeo last year.
A 79-year-old woman, Vera Asher Smith, died, and several others were injured.
City officials said none of the required city-issued building permits for the bleachers were applied for and, as a result, no structural inspections were conducted.
Welding to finalize assembly of the structure was being done as late as the day before, and it was never examined.
The DA's office said in a statement that there was insufficient evidence to prove a criminal case beyond a reasonable doubt.
The Kendall County Fair is held on a sprawling 55-acre complex given to the city in 1913 by its original owners, the Ferdinand Herff family.
The annual festivities at the Boerne fairgrounds typically include a carnival and a rodeo, and the bleachers are filled with spectators.
Jack Morgan contributed to this report.